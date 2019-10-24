The last time Penn State visited East Lansing, Michigan, inclement weather had a significant effect on the outcome of the contest.

On Saturday, the forecast predicts disruptive weather will be in the area once again.

The Nittany Lions will visit the Spartans at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. Accuweather predicts cloudy skies in the East Lansing area at kickoff with a temperature of 53 degrees.

However, rain is expected to fall throughout the second half of the contest, with a 65 percent chance of rain in the forecast beginning at 5 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 50's in the second half of the game.