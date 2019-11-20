Fans could only sit back and think one thing — “What if?”

A couple of years back, it looked like Justin Fields was destined to lead Penn State onto the field as its new starting quarterback.

The five-star quarterback from Kennesaw, Georgia, had committed to join the Nittany Lions in December of 2016, legitimizing the quick turnaround of the program that started that season.

But a few months later, that all went away with Fields decommitting, a decision that wasn’t easy.

“I talked to coach [James] Franklin. He didn’t see it coming,” Fields told reporters on Tuesday. “Having the call with him was one of the hardest calls I’ve ever had to make.”

It’s not hard to figure out what attracted Penn State.

Fields was a complete quarterback. He could do it all.

“Obviously we were involved with him early, had a significant relationship for a long time,” Franklin said. “Obviously very talented guy. You come up with your list of things that you're looking for in terms of characteristics, height, weight, speed, intelligence, release, accuracy, touchdown-to-interception ratio, win/loss percentage, all the things we look at when we're evaluating and studying quarterbacks. Watching him in games, watching him in practice, throwing live. He checked a lot of boxes.”

It also wasn’t hard to figure out why Fields liked Penn State.

The program put itself back on the map with a breakout season and was starting to attract top recruits again.

“I thought I had a great relationship with all of the coaches there. The offense was doing great at the time,” Fields said. “Coach [Joe] Moorehead is a great coach, great offensive-minded coach. I just thought my ability to play and my relationship with the coaches and other commits would eventually help me become a better player.”

The future of Moorehead, who was Penn State’s offensive coordinator at the time, was uncertain, as he had head coaching prospects.

He would leave a year later, so who knows if that uncertainty was a big factor in Fields’ decision.

But in the end, something just didn’t feel right for the young quarterback.

“Before I called coach Franklin, I was nervous, I was like ‘I don’t want to do this right now,’” Fields said. “I talked to my dad before and we just felt like it was the best decision for me because I was blowing up in my recruitment and I didn’t want to go that far in terms of leaving home and I wasn’t fully committed to the team and to the other commits so I felt bad, talking to other schools.”

Losing a commit is always tough, but when it’s someone with the talent of Fields, it makes you wonder if there’s something else that needs to be addressed.

Franklin is aware of this and knows what’s at stake with these recruits.

“The losses in recruiting are hard to shake. You put so much into them. There's no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “That's where my conversations with the administration about competing for everything because when you lose a recruit, you want to know why. When you find out what those whys are, you want to try to eliminate them as much as you possibly can.”

Fields first went to Georgia to be closer to home, but after a season, he decided to come back to the Big Ten and join the Buckeyes.

“It's magnified when you lose someone, they go somewhere else in the conference, and now you have to compete against that guy for three or four years,” Franklin said. “Yeah, I guess it's really no different than if he goes anywhere else. It's in your face, it's more obvious.”

Fields is having a really strong season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 31 touchdowns and only one interception.

It’s hard to think what if Fields was on this Penn State team right now because it still is one of the best in the country.

But with his great play this season, it’s easy to see why Franklin wanted Fields as the face of the program.

“Based on what I'm seeing on film right now,” Franklin said. “I think we were right. He's pretty good.”