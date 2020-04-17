College football spring games provide a glimpse into the season ahead as freshmen take the field for the first time, new schemes get put into place and depth charts take shape.

As Penn State’s annual Blue-White scrimmage was set to take place this coming Saturday, a lot of questions about the 2020 version of the Nittany Lions will remain unanswered.

Here are three questions that could have been answered, or given clarity, from the Blue-White scrimmage and spring practice that will not take place.

What will the receiving corps look like?

KJ Hamler is headed to the NFL, Justin Shorter transferred to Florida, Mac Hippenhammer transferred to Miami (Ohio) and Penn State is in need of production at the wide receiver position.

Junior Jahan Dotson is the only Nittany Lion receiver returning to the team that caught 10 or more passes in 2019, and even then, he didn’t have a very consistent season.

Daniel George started splitting reps with Shorter at the tail end of the season and he is the presumed No. 2 receiver behind Dotson at the moment.

But besides those two, there are a lot of question marks.

New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca could look to TJ Jones or John Dunmore — both four-star recruits out of Florida — to fill the third and fourth receiver spots, but neither recorded a reception last season as both were redshirted.

Cam Sullivan-Brown, Weston Carr and Isaac Lutz are the only receivers on the current roster to record a reception last season outside of Dotson and George, but none of them got an extended run with the offense.

As for the incoming freshman, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jaden Dottin are both four-star recruits, but Penn State hasn’t given many snaps to freshman receivers in recent years.

Which freshmen will get meaningful playing time?

The Nittany Lions brought in the No. 12 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to ESPN’s rankings — but will any of these newcomers see a lot of action on the field?

The Blue-White game would have provided some insight, but the positions that Penn State’s top recruits are filling from this class are already deep with competition.

Top prospect Curtis Jacobs headlines the 2020 class, but there are already nearly six linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart at this point. His situation will be similar to Brandon Smith’s this past season — he’ll likely redshirt and see the occasional playing time throughout the year.

Behind Jacobs in the class rankings is defensive tackle Cole Brevard. He is someone who has the talent to jump into the rotation on the defensive line but there are a lot of guys ahead of him.

Antonio Shelton, PJ Mustipher, Fred Hansard, Judge Culpepper and others are filling up the rotation at the moment.

The Nittany Lions’ third-highest ranked recruit is tight end Theo Johnson out of Canada. Ciarrocca isn’t known for his usage of the tight end position, but Johnson is an intriguing weapon that would have gotten some snaps in the Blue-White game.

With the departure of Nick Bowers, Penn State is looking to fill that second tight end spot behind Pat Freiermuth, and Johnson would have had the chance to compete for that spot during spring ball.

As for others who could make a name for themselves in the upcoming season, Caziah Holmes and Enzo Jennings could see some playing time.

Holmes will likely slide into the spot that Devyn Ford occupied last season for the Nittany Lions, as James Franklin and JaJuan Seider aren’t afraid to play four running backs.

With the departure of Ricky Slade, Holmes could immediately make an impact for the ‘LawnBoyz’.

Jennings is a four-star corner out of Michigan, and just like Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson did a year ago, he could get a chance to play corner in a handful of games as a freshman.

What will the depth chart look like on the defensive side?

Penn State lost at least one player from each level of last year’s defense, so there are certainly some questions surrounding who will fill those vacancies.

At defensive end, Yetur Gross-Matos is likely to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and his replacement will have big shoes to fill.

Either Adisa Isaac or Jayson Oweh will rush the passer opposite Shaka Toney in 2020 for the Nittany Lions. Both Oweh and Isaac have received high praise in their time in Happy Valley and both were able to get some solid reps over the course of last season.

At defensive tackle, Robert Windsor will be replaced by PJ Mustipher, who rotated in with the defensive tackles along with Fred Hansard last season. Antonio Shelton will likely hold the other starting spot.

As for the linebackers, Micah Parsons is the only returning starter, but the likes of Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, Lance Dixon and Brandon Smith all played meaningful possessions last year and are set to step in.

At cornerback, Tariq Castro-Fields returns as one starter with the departure of John Reid. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith recently noted that Joey Porter Jr. will battle to play opposite of Castro-Fields this upcoming season.

That leaves Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson as the No. 3 and 4 corners with a chance at fighting for the starting spot.

Lastly, the safety position lost Garret Taylor, and Lamont Wade is set to return for his senior season.

It is presumed that Jaquan Brisker will take Taylor’s position, with the likes of Jonathan Sutherland and Trent Gordon stepping in from time to time.