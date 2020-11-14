Will Levis collected the fourth-and-goal snap from the 13-yard line and immediately stepped up in the pocket, searching for a receiver in the end zone, searching for the pass that would complete an improbable second half comeback for Penn State.

Levis never found his pass.

The pocket collapsed, he was thrown to the ground and the football aimlessly hit the turf at Memorial Stadium, 6 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Nebraska’s defense celebrated as it picked up its first victory of the year, 30-23, as the Nittany Lions fell to 0-4, their worst start to a season since having the same record in 2001.

And now for the fourth straight week, Penn State is searching for answers, as desperation builds within the program.

“This sucks, honestly,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “This is not the standard that Penn State has upheld ever. We have to find a way. We have to have these tough conversations, everyone needs to take the time to just look in the mirror and see what we can do better collectively.”

Following Penn State’s Week 3 loss to Maryland, Luketa echoed a similar statement regarding the “tough conversations” and while the Nittany Lions were closer to finally getting over the hump against Nebraska, Luketa feels the little details are to blame.

“It’s the little things. Football is a game of inches and the little things are adding up,” Luketa said. “That’s what’s hurting us. So as far as our approach, I felt like it was much better, but we still just have to clean up a little bit, because clearly, we’re not being as detail oriented as we need to be.”

Penn State was not efficient Saturday as the Nittany Lions turned the ball over twice — one, a Sean Clifford fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

“I thought they played a consistent game for four quarters which isn’t what we did,” James Franklin said. “We came out, got down by 21 in the first half. Turnovers continue to be a problem, not only turnovers but turnovers for touchdowns.”

Penn State also committed four penalties for 50 yards and in six red zone opportunities, came away with just one touchdown and three field goals.

The Nittany Lions also once again struggled in the first half, falling into a 27-6 deficit at the half.

All of these problems have existed every week for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions are still struggling to find an answer.

This answer has been talked about every week in the locker room, in Sunday’s film review and eventually throughout the week in practice, but ultimately Penn State isn’t doing enough to get in the win column.

“The message is continue to fight, you can’t give up,” Freiermuth said. “We have five more games to go out there and execute. We may not have the season we want, but we can still end up with a winning record.

“We have to take what’s ours.”

And according to offensive lineman Will Fries, the time for talking is over.

It’s time to show the answer on the field.

“You can talk about it all you want, but it’s when you put your hand in the dirt and can you go out there and do your job, can you trust the guy next to you,” Levis said. “It’s about getting reps and building confidence in practice and taking practice over to the game.”

Following the loss to Maryland that put Penn State at 0-3, wide receiver Jahan Dotson was very vocal about how the team needed to come together, which was a theme in practice this week for the Nittany Lions.

“The theme for this week was not only trusting yourself and trusting your teammates and knowing they’re gonna have your back and I got their back,” Fries said. “I think moving forward that’s going to be vital for our team to improve and we know you can’t do more than your job and trust that the guy next to you… so we can play 11 as 1.”

This mindset is also shared by Luketa, who said the team effort is one of the best part of the game of football.

“The game of football is something I love so much because it’s not a game of individuality,” Luketa said. “You need everyone to come together collectively to do their 1/11th to put us in the best situation no matter what.”

And for whatever reason, Penn State has not been able to figure out the answer.

This week, Penn State had its first in-person, full team meeting in Holuba Hall, spread out on the artificial turf.

Franklin also said the team is now moved into two locker rooms, at the Lasch Building and Holuba, instead of the three it was using prior to this week.

Franklin noted this response as positive as a young Penn State team continues to battle distractions of playing college football during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, all of Penn State’s competition has the same challenges.

And according to Fries, it’s dedication and hard work on the practice field that will eventually get Penn State into the win column.

“We have to get better. There’s no other option,” Fries said. “You have to come to practice with intense attention to detail and just a fire in our stomach’s to get better. Things aren’t going the way we want, but it’s up to us to change our circumstances.”

