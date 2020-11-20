Trace Ravens preseason week 4

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) throws the ball with Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) behind him during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is heading to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is reserved for those who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or were exposed to someone who did. The Ravens have not announced if McSorley has tested positive.

McSorley has not been active for any games this season.

