Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is heading to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.
The list is reserved for those who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or were exposed to someone who did. The Ravens have not announced if McSorley has tested positive.
McSorley has not been active for any games this season.
