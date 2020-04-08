Penn State will have a new offensive coordinator on its sideline in 2020, but don’t expect to see a completely new look for the Penn State offense.

The Nittany Lions' new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is busy blending his previous system at Minnesota with the already established Penn State scheme, and co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen has played a large role in this process.

“[Kirk’s] got such a clear vision of what this Penn State offense is going to be,” Bowen said. “I think the beauty of him coming in is this isn’t something we have had to piece together.

“It’s been a very clear, concise plan since day one, and we were able to utilize our times with the players before all of this and maximize it.”

According to James Franklin, Penn State will only run one entirely new scheme in 2020, making the adjustment, which is now remote due to the coronavirus, a little easier for the program.

“The interesting thing is we could give our playbook right now to Minnesota and it does not look like Minnesota’s playbook, and there are things that don’t look like Penn State’s playbook because really we have merged it all,” Franklin said.

But the learning hasn’t just come from the players on the offensive side of the ball, according to Franklin. Ciarrocca is also learning as Penn State tries to find the best scheme for its program and players.

“There are new things for our players, but there are also new things for Kirk, so we are all working through it together to get the best offense we can for Penn State,” Franklin said. “It’s not Minnesota, it’s not Penn State, it’s a merge.”

Ciarrocca echoed this sentiment saying that the coaching staff has developed a whole new set of terminology, differentiating from what was used at Minnesota.

And according to Ciarrocca, the system was put in place as soon as he arrived in January, which he expects is going to help the players adjust to learning it remotely.

“The philosophies are the same and there were already a lot of similarities in the two systems,” Ciarrocca said. “When Coach [Franklin] offered me the job, I felt like it would be a smooth transition.

“We built a system that we feel like puts our players in the best positions to be successful and take advantage of talents and skillsets that we have at Penn State.”

Ciarrocca is coming to Penn State after coaching alongside PJ Fleck since 2013 at Western Michigan and Minnesota, where he played a big role in turning around the offenses of both programs.

According to Bowen, it isn’t a surprise that Ciarrocca has had so much success, including being named a semifinalist for the 2019 Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach.

“He’s one of the few coordinators that I’ve been around, not that I’ve been coaching forever, but that I’ve been around that really knows every position in great detail,” Bowen said. “A lot of coordinators, they can piece together a concept but they may know one position in great detail.

“He can go up and be a guy that coaches the offensive lineman on his first two steps and then go talk about the receiver split and what release he should take against inside leverage press coverage.”

Ciarrocca said this knowledge comes from a wide range of coaching experiences.

In his first coaching job, a graduate assistant at Temple in 1990, he worked with tight ends. His next job at Western Connecticut State, a Division III school, Ciarrocca was an offensive coordinator, but in July the offensive line coach quit. Ciarrocca coached the offensive line that season.

At Princeton, Ciarrocca worked with the wide receivers. At Delaware, Ciarrocca worked with the running backs.

“My job is not to be the expert, but I think it helps as a coordinator because I see the big picture and how everything works together and maybe I can give them one little tidbit that helps them become a better position coach and I think that is part of my job,” Ciarrocca said.

But despite a 30-year coaching career with time spent working with nearly every offensive position, Ciarrocca is still learning, picking up information from the rest of the Penn State coaching staff.

“I’m learning from these guys every day and that’s one of the exciting things about joining a new staff is that you have the opportunity to learn from a bunch of different people who have had all of these different experiences within their career that have helped shape them and their philosophies and thoughts,” Ciarrocca said.

And despite Ciarrocca having some hands-on experience with his new players, spring practice is a vital part of the season for a coaching staff, especially when there is staff turnover.

It’s time for the players to get acclimated to the new coaching styles and for the coaches to get acclimated to the players, as well as installing new systems, something that isn’t easy to do.

“The one thing you’re going to lose that can’t be made up is watching a guy make a mistake full speed from the meeting room and then being able to correct it,” Bowen said. “I don’t know what the answer for that is.”

Despite Penn State being in a tough position and missing this valuable practice time, Bowen made it clear that the program won’t use this as an excuse.

“We might be a little further behind the defense, but I think our guys have a good foundation,” Bowen said. “We’re continuing to build that foundation, and the bottom line is, we can’t let it be an issue.

“That’s been our approach, our players' approach, and they’ve approached it from a level of maturity. Whenever we get out on the field, we have to utilize our time.”