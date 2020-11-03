Week 9 of the college football season marked the second week of action for the Big Ten and was full of plenty of intriguing results.

Wisconsin’s matchup against Nebraska was canceled and will be considered a ‘no contest’ after a coronavirus outbreak forced the Badgers’ football program to shut down temporarily.

Ohio State remains unbeaten along with a few other teams — some unexpectedly — and the Big Ten’s second-highest ranked team at the beginning of the season — Penn State — is still winless heading into November.

Here is a look at where the Big Ten conference stands after two weeks of play.

Plenty of upsets

Three different teams that were projected as underdogs heading into their respective games over the weekend came away victorious and shook up the landscape of the entire conference.

On Friday, Maryland hosted Minnesota, a battle of two teams searching for their first win of the season.

Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, led the Terrapins to a comeback win in overtime after trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 394 yards passing and five total touchdowns, while running back Jake Funk rushed for over 200 yards as Maryland won 45-44.

Michigan State pulled off an upset of its own against in-state rival Michigan in a game that was close for all 60 minutes.

Spartans wide receiver Ricky White had a monster game, hauling in eight receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Mel Tucker recorded his first win with the Spartans as Jim Harbaugh fell to just 1-6 in games at home against Michigan State and Ohio State since he arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015.

Northwestern pulled off an impressive comeback after going down 17-0 in the first quarter to beat Iowa 21-20 in Kinnick Stadium.

Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey only threw for 180 yards, but the Northwestern defense came away with three interceptions and made life difficult on the Hawkeyes offense, holding it to just three points after the opening 15 minutes.

Four teams sit at 2-0

Four different teams are perfect through two weeks (five including Wisconsin who sits at 1-0).

Ohio State came out on top against Penn State in Beaver Stadium in a game that saw Justin Fields and the likes of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson comfortably handle the Nittany Lions.

Purdue survived at home against Illinois in a game that ended 31-24 after a late comeback attempt from the Illini.

Indiana won for the second week in a row as it comfortably beat Rutgers 37-21 in a game that saw quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throw for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern rounds out the 2-0 teams after its impressive road victory over Iowa.

In the polls

The Buckeyes remain the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the AP poll as they held onto their No. 3 ranking.

Wisconsin dropped one spot from No. 9 to No. 10 while Penn State fell out of the top 25 for the first time since 2016.

Indiana is the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten as it moved up to four spots to No. 13.

Michigan fell 10 spots to No. 23, and no other teams in the conference were ranked.

Northwestern received the highest number of votes of any team that didn’t make the top-25 rankings.