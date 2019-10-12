Halftime

Penn State is 6-for-10 on third down at the half. Certainly not bad when playing in Kinnick. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Nate Stanley is holding his arm as Iowa runs to the locker room — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

2nd Quarter

KJ Hamler's acrobatic touchdown is the difference so far pic.twitter.com/XMcb3ZAwUV — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

Iowa hits the short field goal with 20 seconds to go in the half7-6 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

Stanley's 3rd down pass is incomplete, and Iowa will attempt a field goal — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Stanley's pass is behind the receiver, bringing up 3rd and 5 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

For the third time this half, Penn State's defense will need to keep the Hawkeyes out of the end zone if the Nittany Lions are to head to the break with a lead — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 13, 2019

A run by Sargent goes nowhere, and Iowa calls a timeout with 34 seconds to go at the five yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Bend but don't break time here for the Penn State defense — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

A big completion by Stanley and Iowa has it inside the 5 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Blake Gillikin limps off the field after the punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

The 3rd down pass goes off Dotson's hands, bringing up 4th — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Noah Cain's physical running style is perfect for this game. It's not surprising at all that he is finding success. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Cain gets the 1st on a short run — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Noah Cain is back into the game for Penn State, and picks up a quick six yards on his first rush of the series — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 13, 2019

Penn State could completely change the momentum in this game with a score on this drive — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Iowa's 44-yard field goal is no good. Still 7-3 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

Stanley's pass on 3rd down is incomplete. Iowa will attempt a field goal — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

👋🏻Still one of the coolest traditions in college football 👋🏻(📸: @_caitlinnlee) pic.twitter.com/K381ju4gbv — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

Oh my KJ Hamler pic.twitter.com/mDBlgluTV1 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

AIR HAMLERKJ catches the pass, dives over defenders and gets to the pylon pic.twitter.com/EMzIB0vLBv — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

While he still doesn't look completely comfortable yet, Clifford settled down quite a bit on that drive. Couple of nice throws on third down certainly helped matters — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 13, 2019

Cam Brown knocks away the pass on the wheel route, and Iowa will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

1st Quarter

This video won’t do it justice, but the wave is the coolest thing ever pic.twitter.com/LaniizkPwZ — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 13, 2019

Noah Cain was responsible for all but one of Penn State's yards in the first quarter — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Noah Cain entered the game and immediately racked up 19 yards on just three carries. Going forward, Cain and the rest of the Penn State rushing attack will need to be effective if the Nittany Lions are going to struggle this much throwing the ball — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 13, 2019

A sloppy first quarter for Penn State's offense ends with Iowa holding a slight lead pic.twitter.com/IayZLT4ml9 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

Iowa strikes first on a 47 yard field goal3-0 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 13, 2019

Shaka Toney and Robert Windsor combine for the first Penn State sack of the game pic.twitter.com/Zk3fNPS5hq — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Toney and Windsor combine for the sack. 3rd and 20. pic.twitter.com/Lx1NeETo7b — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Hamler drops the 3rd down pass and Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

This could be a very long night for the Penn State offense pic.twitter.com/C6TUu5Z5ke — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Stanley's pass is incomplete and Iowa will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 13, 2019

Iowa just out muscles Penn State to move the chains pic.twitter.com/WsJL578pst — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 12, 2019

Interesting that Penn State doesn't run at all to start. Perfect start defensively and on special teams, and far from that offensively. — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 12, 2019

Both Clifford sacks were not a result of poor protection from the offensive line. Looks like the young quarterback was a little rattled on that series — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 12, 2019

3 plays. 2 Iowa SacksThat is not the start that Penn State wanted especially considering its starting field position — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 12, 2019

Clifford is sacked again. Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 12, 2019

Stanley's pass is incomplete. Iowa goes 3 and out — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 12, 2019

Jordan Stout booms the opening kick into the end zone for a touchback.

Pregame

Penn State wins the toss and defers. Iowa gets the ball first. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 12, 2019

Taking a quick look at the travel roster, no Sullivan-Brown here. 14 true freshman made the trip. And 5 quarterbacks here too. pic.twitter.com/sXVjLyuetC — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 12, 2019

SEE IT: Penn State players wear shirts in support of Jonathan Sutherland during warmupshttps://t.co/ZXWs7FNMaq — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 12, 2019

Iowa: The land of corn and good boys(📸: @_caitlinnlee) pic.twitter.com/WUn9ha62sP — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 12, 2019

The last time Penn State visited Kinnick Stadium it produced one of the biggest wins in recent program history. Over the last few weeks, I spoke with @McSorley_IX, @Ju_heard_, and others as they relived the classic 2017 game. These are their stories ⬇️ https://t.co/rMYjVCyiKJ — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 12, 2019

IT'S GAMEDAYPenn State travels to Iowa for the first time since its 2017 walk-off victory pic.twitter.com/nwclJ19Ytg — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 12, 2019