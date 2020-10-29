Midway through the first quarter on Saturday, Joey Porter Jr. saw a lane, and one thought came to his mind.

“I gotta make the hit.”

And that is exactly what the redshirt freshman corner did, recording his first career sack, and in the process got the attention of defensive end Jayson Oweh.

“It was crazy, I was coming into the A gap and I was sure I was gonna get [the quarterback],” Oweh said. “Then, I saw Joey running in and smacking him. I’ve never seen something coming like that, at that type of speed.”

Porter finished his first career start with five tackles — tied for second most on the team, and one sack and a pass breakup, proving the young corner is ready for his new role.

But according to Porter, he has more to give.

“I felt like I did okay,” Porter said after the game Saturday. “I got some stuff I need to improve, there’s always stuff you need to improve on. So I’m just going to take this as a learning experience, go back and watch film and try to get better for next week.”

The son of 13-year NFL veteran and four-time Pro Bowler Joey Porter has turned a corner in his second year in Happy Valley, and the results are already showing on the field.

“After the bowl game last year, I didn’t like how I performed or how I was at the time,” Porter said after the game Saturday. “I knew I needed to flip my life around and actually be focused. Ever since then, I’ve just been on the grind. I’m happy that the coaches noticed and that they named me the starter.”

However, it hasn’t just been the coaches who have noticed Porter’s commitment, as defensive tackle Antonio Shelton recognizes the improvements the Bakersfield, California, native has made.

“I think Joey took advantage of the opportunity that was in front of him,” Shelton said. “To take yourself from no reps or minimum reps, to now being a starter in a year is a very, very difficult thing to do.

“He took the opportunity, he ran with it and it really shows his maturation within the program.”

Porter was in a competition this offseason to win the starting corner job opposite of senior Tariq Castro-Fields, and ultimately it was a combination of his work ethic and athletic ability that won him the job.

“He’s longer, he’s fast and he’s more comfortable on defense now. He is out there making plays,” Shelton said. “If it’s between a pass breakup and the interception, he’s not afraid of going for the interception.

“He’s willing to take that risk. The future is very bright for Joey.”

According to Oweh, one of the scariest things about Porter and his athleticism is that he is still growing.

“The crazy part is that he is still growing into his body,” Oweh said. “He’s not at his full man strength yet. I’m really excited to see how he develops. He wants to work too, so that’s the good thing about it.”

In his freshman season last year, Porter ended up redshirting, but appeared in four games, totaling three tackles and one pass deflection in limited action.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has also recognized the growth of Porter, and said spending time at home with a NFL veteran only helped Porter’s maturation.

“I think the quarantine helped with him being with his dad and his dad pushing him harder, showing him what it’s like to reach that goal and what he has to do,” Freiermuth said. “He came back ready to work, pushed the other corners and proved what he can do.”

“Now, this is his time, and I’m excited to see what he does the rest of the year.”

Freiermuth, who is projected as a top draft prospect this spring, knows Porter has the talent to accomplish what he wants if he puts the work in.

And according to the tight end, Porter wants to be the best.

“I know he wants to be an All-American, I know he wants to be a first round pick and he wants to be one of the best corners to ever play here,” Freiermuth said. “He has all the tools and the work ethic to do that.”