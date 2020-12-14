Let’s be frank, as Penn State trotted into the halftime locker room Saturday, it needed to take a good look in the mirror — which is exactly what it did.

This was the case considering the 11-point deficit it faced at the break as well as all three phases of the game being dominated by the Spartans’ side.

But while the outlook of the matchup seemed bleak thirty minutes in, the Nittany Lions came out a different team in the final two quarters, ultimately leading Penn State to its third win of the season.

This flip started with the offense that was kept relatively quiet in the first half after an opening drive field goal.

The pace was deliberate as Penn State looked to own the time of possession battle, but this ended up leading to a stagnant passing attack from Sean Clifford, which netted just 92 yards in the first quarter.

That combined with a predictable run game were the reasons James Franklin’s group struggled to get going early on.

Mel Tucker’s team took advantage of this as it got a couple of quick strikes on offense from freshman quarterback Payton Thorne to give Michigan State the early lead.

Thorne had an impressive 202 yards in the first half alone as well as three touchdowns, which led to Brent Pry’s unit also making changes.

After being torn apart on play-action passes, the Penn State defense had a bounce-back half as the aggressiveness and intensity was turned up a notch.

This was evident when the defense made a critical stop on the Spartans’ first drive of the half, which could be considered a turning point of the afternoon.

The “bend don’t break" mentality gave Penn State the life it needed, and the team didn’t look back.

After a Nittany Lion touchdown drive to open the half, the defense held inside the red zone and forced Michigan State to kick a field goal to keep it a once score game.

This would end up being the only points Pry’s group would allow in the half as the offense took over from that moment on.

The offensive outburst occurred in the third quarter largely thanks to the continued success of receiving duo Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

The duo combined for 203 yards and two touchdowns on offense and proved to be too dynamic for the Michigan State defensive backfield.

But in addition to offense and defense, special teams also became a factor in the second half, as Dotson found yet another way to make an impact.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native ran back an 81-yard punt return that gave Penn State some solid breathing room after taking its initial lead.

The complementary football that James Franklin constantly preaches came to life Saturday, as all three phases picked each other up when the other one was struggling to start the game.

And while Penn State will not finish with a winning record in 2020, performances like these that involve all phases of the ball are something to build upon and is something that can give the program and fans optimism heading into next year.