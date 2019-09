Sam Ficken has found his way on another NFL team.

The former Penn State kicker will sign a deal with the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Jets are expected to sign FA K Sam Ficken, who won the kicker workout today. He was most recently with the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2019

The Jets held a competition on Tuesday to bring in a new kicker, and Ficken won out.

This will be Ficken's sixth team he's played on in the NFL.