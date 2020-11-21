As the clock ticked down from 10:08 left in the second quarter, Penn State trailed Iowa by three points and was facing a third-and-2 at its own 48-yard line.

Quarterback Will Levis shifted his hands, collected the snap from center Michal Menet and took off to the near sideline.

Running back Key’vonne Lee mirrored his steps, keeping a good pitch relationship.

Penn State was running a quarterback option.

Levis got to the edge of the tackle box and saw an Iowa defender step toward him, Levis pitched the ball and it fell to the Beaver Stadium grass.

The pitch was behind Lee, who had to adjust his run, bobbled the ball and then tried to fall on it.

After passing between multiple people, Iowa came away with the ball — first down Hawkeyes.

Iowa would go on to score 21 straight points in its 41-21 beatdown of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State consistently got into position to make plays Saturday — plays that could alter results of games and time after time, the Nittany Lions came up short.

And now according to safety and captain Lamont Wade, it’s time for Penn State to find the answers by reflecting on its own performances.

“If we mess up on something, we just have to soul search, look into our eyes and do better,” Wade said. “It’s as simple as that. There isn’t any excuse for it.”

And it wasn’t just the Levis pitch. The drive prior to the first Levis fumble, Ja’Quan Brisker dropped an easy interception opportunity.

“I had man on the tight end, I kept my eyes on the tight end. He looked back, I looked back,” Brisker said. “I thought it was going to go higher, but it was one of the easy balls I should’ve caught. I was super surprised when I dropped it.

“It’s the little things. I have to get on the juggs and capitalize for my team.”

On Iowa’s first touchdown, running back Mekhi Sargent exposed an off-balance, poor positioned Jesse Luketa on his way to gain the edge and give the Hawkeyes a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Tackling has been an issue for the Penn State defense all season, and for safety Lamont Wade, it’s a simple solution rooted in execution.

“It’s as simple as we have to tackle better,” Wade said. “Simple as that. It’s not a complex question, we have to tackle better.”

The Penn State defense allowed 41 points Saturday evening, continuing a trend of struggling this season, especially in the first half of games — something Wade knows needs to be fixed.

“There were a lot of things we could’ve done better,” Wade said of the defense’s performance. “We started faster than usual, but we have to start faster no matter what the situation is.

“We have to own up to what the job of the defense is to do. We have to get it done.”

Later in the second quarter, Penn State failed to convert on two fourth down opportunities, the first a fourth-and-1 where Levis was stuffed in the backfield on a quarterback run.

The second was a fourth-and-2, when Levis couldn’t find wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and the ball harmlessly fell to the grass.

“I'm doing everything I possibly can to inject some confidence and inject some momentum in the offense to try to get us going,” James Franklin said on the decision to go for it. “It's not just about the decision, it's about the execution. We didn't execute and ended up giving up a big touchdown right before the end of the half.”

Beside two big plays once quarterback Sean Clifford entered the game, things didn’t get any better in the second half for the Nittany Lions.

On Penn State’s first offensive snap of the second half, Levis was strip sacked, giving the Hawkeyes the ball right back after a big stop from the Penn State defense.

Iowa would end up scoring a touchdown 12 plays later.

“We practice every single day, offense ball security and defense turnover circuit,” Dotson said. “We have to come to practice, and during that period specifically, we just have to go as hard as we can.

“The turnovers kill you, and at that point you are beating yourself.”

In the first two drives of the third quarter, Penn State ran four plays and Levis fumbled the ball twice. The Nittany Lions were able to recover one.

“It is extremely frustrating because we know the turnovers swing the game,” Dotson said.

Following these turnovers, Franklin made the decision to go back to Clifford and found instant success — but even this was short lived.

Clifford ended up throwing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Penn State turned the ball over four times Saturday and forced just one Iowa turnover, a theme that has been consistent throughout the year, and one of the reasons the Nittany Lions won’t have a winning record in 2020.

And to fix this issue of turnovers and execution, tight end Brenton Strange had a simple five word answer.

“Just don’t turn the ball over,” Strange said.

In Brisker’s mind the solution to the execution problem starts in practice and with the team coming together as one.

“Just coming out there at practice, every day, just doing your job, knowing what your job is and trusting the man to the left and to the right,” Brisker said.”

While Penn State is now in the midst of its worst start to a season in program history, Brisker knows the team will stick together and finish the four remaining games strong.

“We have to stick together. We have to execute better,” Brisker said. “We have to look in the mirror and see what team we want to be. We can’t give up.”

