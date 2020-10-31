College Game Day, Rece Davis and Lee Corso
Rece Davis and Lee Corso host ESPN’s College GameDay on the HUB Lawn on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. College GameDay returns to Penn State for the third year in a row.

 James Leavy

Ahead of its game against Ohio State Saturday night, Penn State didn’t have a lot of believers on the College GameDay set.

The Nittany Lions were picked to win by just one out of four pickers, with celebrity guest picker and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley being the only one to choose James Franklin’s program to beat the Buckeyes.

Both Desmond Howard and David Pollack picked Ohio State to win.

Lee Corso ended the show with his traditional headgear pick, putting on Ohio State’s Brutus head as he picked the Buckeyes.

