Ahead of its game against Ohio State Saturday night, Penn State didn’t have a lot of believers on the College GameDay set.

The Nittany Lions were picked to win by just one out of four pickers, with celebrity guest picker and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley being the only one to choose James Franklin’s program to beat the Buckeyes.

Both Desmond Howard and David Pollack picked Ohio State to win.

Lee Corso ended the show with his traditional headgear pick, putting on Ohio State’s Brutus head as he picked the Buckeyes.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Key matchups in Penn State football’s primetime showdown with Ohio State Each year when Penn State and Ohio State face off, it gives some of the best individual tale…