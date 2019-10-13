For the third straight season, Penn State will host ESPN’s College Gameday.

While we’ve seen the likes of Keegan Micahel-Key and Ki-Jana Carter take the stage as guest pickers, it’s time to change it up.

So here’s who we’d like to see be the guest picker this time around.

5. Ty Burrell

College Gameday likes going with actors as the guest pickers, and when it comes to Penn State alumni, who better than Ty Burrell.

With this being the final season of Modern Family, this could be a nice big sendoff at his alma mater.

4. Joe Jonas

He seems to be Mr. Penn State at this point.

The guy’s been on campus multiple times over the past few years, and is essentially a Penn State super fan at this point.

Yea, maybe we’ve seen him enough on campus at this point, but still, can’t go wrong with some “Year 3000” on a Saturday morning.

3. Matt McGloin

McGloin has been a staple at games this season, doing video work for GoPSUSports. So why not throw the former Penn State quarterback out there as the guest picker?

He’s been working hard to get into the broadcasting business, so it would be a nice fit to see him at the Gameday table.

2. Alyssa Naeher

It was a big summer for Naeher, leading Team USA to a World Cup.

She has been all over the country celebrating the championship, but what’s better then bringing the trophy to her alma mater and the College Gameday set?

She has become a household name and is certainly worthy of taking the stage.

1. Marcus Allen

College Gameday could be very fortunate here.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a bye next week, meaning Marcus Allen would be free to attend the game.

With someone with a personality like Allen, that’s just made for TV.