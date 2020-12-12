Just a week ago, it seemed as if Penn State’s defense was the only unit going in the Nittany Lions’ win over Rutgers.

With the offense struggling on a rain filled day in Piscataway, New Jersey, Brent Pry’s defense was able to bail out the team as it got numerous important stops when it needed it.

Saturday against Michigan State though, the script was flipped.

While the Nittany Lion offense struggled in the first half against the Spartans, the defensive performance was reminiscent of the early season struggles where Penn State went winless in five games.

The secondary was beat multiple times on play-action passes that allowed freshman quarterback Payton Thorne to throw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

And while the offense had some similar issues from past weeks, it was the defense that really seemed to underperform against a team, which Penn State was a two touchdown favorite against.

“The problem in the first half defensively was that they were just getting way too many yards on first and second down,” Franklin said. “They were always ahead of the sticks early in the game.”

But in the second half, Penn State was able to get some momentum back it would not relinquish, mainly thanks to the dynamic playmaking of receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

The two combined for 203 yards on the day while racking up 12 receptions, to go along with two touchdowns on offense.

Dotson, when describing the identity of the offense, particularly in the second half, discussed overcoming challenges the group has faced not just Saturday but throughout this tumultuous season.

“It’s been difficult but life is difficult,” Dotson said. “You’ve gotta adapt to everything in life, whatever is thrown at you and that's been our biggest thing this year is just adapting to whatever is in front of us no matter who the running back is, left tackle, quarterback, wide receiver.”

“We trust in every single person on this team, we trust our brothers and we just gotta go out there and dominate.”

Before that second half, the Nittany Lions went to the locker room down 21-10 and struggled to score despite winning the time of possession battle.

While the offense did what the team needed in the second half, the same could be said about the special teams, an area which certainly helped Penn State Saturday afternoon.

It was Dotson, once again who made a game-changing play, but this time taking place on special teams, where he ran back an 81-yard punt return to give the Nittany Lions some breathing room.

“We were very explosive in the second half on offense but obviously special teams came up big today,” Franklin said. “The punt return was huge and I thought we just played complementary football.”

While “complementary football” is a term that Franklin and the rest of his team likes to come back to, it’s equally as crucial to aid the unit that’s struggling and that was the defense in the first half.

But the first player to bring up complementary football postgame was the leader of the offense, quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford, who finished the day with 232 yards, two touchdowns and most importantly no turnovers, was sure to say he always has his defense’s back and that it’s crucial to be strong on all three phases of the game in order to win.

“We are going to do whatever we need to do to get a win and that’s what great teams do,” Clifford said. “I have all the faith and confidence in the defense to do their job but when they’re down we are going to pick them up.”

The man who has split time with Clifford this year, Will Levis, picked up a rushing touchdown Saturday and has been effective in his role for the Penn State offense as of late.

The redshirt sophomore agreed with his fellow quarterback’s evaluation of this team and said the way to pick each other up is by going into each game with the same mentality whether things are going well or not in terms of wins and losses.

“It comes down to the love we have for each other and there was no doubt about it that we weren’t gonna give up. We approach everyday with the correct attitude and stick to the process that has worked so long for this program,” Levis said. “It is great to see the wins start coming in now but that’s what it comes down to.”

