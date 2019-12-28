ARLINGTON, Texas — On Penn State’s second drive of 2019 Cotton Bowl, Journey Brown took a handoff and exploded through the right side of the Memphis defense, bursting into the second level and dispatching multiple Tiger defenders on his way to the end zone.

Brown was greeted with enthusiasm by his teammates on the sideline, before he put the “LawnBoyz” chain around his neck and stood on the bench with his arms outstretched, facing the Penn State faithful who had made the trip to Arlington, Texas.

Shortly thereafter, he would pass the chain off to Noah Cain, who would later hand the gold piece to fellow freshman Devyn Ford.

Eventually the chain made its way back to Brown, completing the cycle and serving as a bit of an indicator for how the season has come full circle for this running back group.

“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot of things this year, and I’m proud of that,” Slade said. “I can think back to when we all scored in Week 1, and each of us had an impact on the game. I got that same feeling today.”

Brown has been Penn State’s leading rusher this season, and that didn’t change on Saturday, as the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in their 53-39 win at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. He ended the day with the most rushing yards in a bowl game in program history.

Unsurprisingly, his teammates in the backfield couldn’t be more supportive.

“He’s a great guy to have around, and he’s been nothing but supportive of me since I’ve gotten [to Penn State],” Cain said. “Even when I was hurt, he was still checking in on me and since I’ve been out he’s been playing like one of the best running backs in the country. I was very proud to see him play like that today.”

Brown was the star on Saturday, but Penn State’s production out of the backfield came from more than just its veteran leader.

After registering only one carry since injuring his ankle against Michigan State back in October, Cain’s 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns were nearly as impressive as his older mentor in the backfield.

Cain’s second touchdown of the game gave him eight on the season, breaking the single-season rushing touchdown record for a Penn State freshman — a mark that was set by Saquon Barkley in 2015.

In his first year at the collegiate level, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native did admit that the rotation between the four running backs frustrated him at first.

But this is a group that is very close, and didn’t let this unorthodox system get in the way of building a supportive relationship.

“Our room could have went sideways quick,” Cain said. “[Adjusting to the rotation] was rough at first, I won’t lie. But I think it got all of us closer, and it really taught me how to be unselfish and happy for other guys when they’re out there making plays and helping the team win.”

Saturday marked another game in which the Nittany Lions went with a running back by committee approach, racking up nearly 400 total rushing yards as a team and dominating at the point of attack for the entirety of the game.

Even as its passing game struggled for the majority of the contest, Penn State’s rushing attack continued to eat up large chunks of yardage.

While the Memphis defense was showing more fatigue with each snap, the Nittany Lions kept rotating in fresh legs, epitomizing the mantra that has defined the mentality in the running back room since last spring.

“There’s no drop-off for the LawnBoyz, and we all hold each other to the same standard,” Brown said. “Everybody eats, and all of these guys in this room are my best friends. Even though Ricky [Slade] didn’t score, he was able to get his confidence back with that [33-yard] run and just get back to doing what he does.”

As Penn State took the field for its final series of the 2019 season, it did so with a bit of symbolism, one that could serve as a metaphor for the team’s season as a whole.

The Nittany Lions ran four consecutive running plays to close out the game, each by the four members of the running back committee that has shouldered the load as a collective unit all season long.

Ricky Slade opened the season as the starter, Cain seemed to seize the job in October, and Brown and Ford each closed the season with some of their best performances of the campaign.

And while Brown and Cain shined under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, it was Ford that was quick to heap praise on his teammates in the backfield after the game.

“With this year, we really established the rotation,” Ford said. “I love those guys and we’ve been able to grow together this entire season. Seeing how talented those guys are, and knowing what we can do on the field, it just makes us all better.”

With two new running backs expecting to be added to the fold in the summer — four-star recruits Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee — Penn State will have six players on scholarship in the backfield next season.

However, the four-man rotation has not been a problem for this group all season long, and they all insist that they have no plans to leave this offseason.

It remains to be seen if a loaded, six-man backfield can keep everyone happy for at least another year. But since this year’s system, there are grounds to suggest that a successful rotation can still be a reality in 2020.

“I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we’ll be back,” Brown said. “I’ve still got stuff to do, and I know that we all have things that we still want to accomplish.”