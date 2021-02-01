James Franklin will have another coaching position to fill this offseason.

According to a report from 247Sports, Nittany Lion tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will join new Jacksonville Jaguars’ coach Urban Meyer in the NFL after three years as an assistant at Penn State.

Penn State assistant Tyler Bowen is leaving Happy Valley for a job coaching the tight ends on Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff, per sources. https://t.co/Wfh8pwF7La @247Sports @247 pic.twitter.com/fjpzwVXkxs — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) February 2, 2021

Bowen, a former player under Franklin at Maryland, was at the helm of a tight end room that produced players like Nick Bowers and potential first-round pick Pat Freiermuth over the past three seasons.

Penn State parted ways with its offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, after just one season in favor of former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich earlier this offseason.

