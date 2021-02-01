Penn St Nebraska Football, James Franklin and Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, meets with Penn State head coach James Franklin, following an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nebraska won 30-23.

 AP Photo/Nati Harnik

James Franklin will have another coaching position to fill this offseason.

According to a report from 247Sports, Nittany Lion tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will join new Jacksonville Jaguars’ coach Urban Meyer in the NFL after three years as an assistant at Penn State.

Bowen, a former player under Franklin at Maryland, was at the helm of a tight end room that produced players like Nick Bowers and potential first-round pick Pat Freiermuth over the past three seasons.

Penn State parted ways with its offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, after just one season in favor of former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich earlier this offseason.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags