During College GameDay on Saturday, ESPN aired a segment on Yetur Gross-Matos and the tragedies during his upbringing.
His father and brother both died in tragic accidents, and football was the way for him to heal.
.@PennStateFball's Yetur Gross-Matos lost his father and brother in two unimaginable tragedies.This is the story of how it shaped his path: pic.twitter.com/SWQd3Kdpa0— ESPN (@espn) October 19, 2019
After the video aired, some of his teammates took to Twitter to support him.
That’s my brother love you To death https://t.co/pScxwqRQXp— SLIDE SUGA (@Kj_hamler) October 21, 2019
My brothers keeper https://t.co/fBuC67f24g— Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦 (@OttawasVeryOwn) October 20, 2019
A soilder I will always go to war with https://t.co/xCfb59SYoi— Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) October 21, 2019
My brotha❤️ all Love🤞🏾https://t.co/1cR5YMquMA— Jayson Oweh (@JaysonOweh) October 21, 2019
🙏🏽 My Brother ☝🏽💯 @__lobo99 https://t.co/k61comL8Hb— JD Dunmore 🎱 (@jdsunn) October 20, 2019
Love you big bro ❤️ https://t.co/iTMaFfsWsA— AIsaaca20 (@A1Isaac1) October 21, 2019
Love you and that ain’t never gonna change 🖤 @__lobo99 https://t.co/7vmlWQU4in— Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) October 21, 2019
I felt this brotha @__lobo99 ❤️✊🏾 bless up 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/iMcngIollI— Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) October 19, 2019