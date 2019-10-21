Football practice, Yetur Gross-Matos (99)
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) answers questions from the media after practice at Lasch Football Building on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

 Jonah Rosen

During College GameDay on Saturday, ESPN aired a segment on Yetur Gross-Matos and the tragedies during his upbringing.

His father and brother both died in tragic accidents, and football was the way for him to heal.

After the video aired, some of his teammates took to Twitter to support him.

