During College GameDay on Saturday, ESPN aired a segment on Yetur Gross-Matos and the tragedies during his upbringing.

His father and brother both died in tragic accidents, and football was the way for him to heal.

.@PennStateFball's Yetur Gross-Matos lost his father and brother in two unimaginable tragedies.This is the story of how it shaped his path: pic.twitter.com/SWQd3Kdpa0 — ESPN (@espn) October 19, 2019

After the video aired, some of his teammates took to Twitter to support him.

That’s my brother love you To death https://t.co/pScxwqRQXp — SLIDE SUGA (@Kj_hamler) October 21, 2019

My brothers keeper https://t.co/fBuC67f24g — Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦 (@OttawasVeryOwn) October 20, 2019

A soilder I will always go to war with https://t.co/xCfb59SYoi — Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) October 21, 2019

Love you big bro ❤️ https://t.co/iTMaFfsWsA — AIsaaca20 (@A1Isaac1) October 21, 2019

Love you and that ain’t never gonna change 🖤 @__lobo99 https://t.co/7vmlWQU4in — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) October 21, 2019

I felt this brotha @__lobo99 ❤️✊🏾 bless up 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/iMcngIollI — Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) October 19, 2019