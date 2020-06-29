Penn State safety CJ Holmes has found his next college football destination.

Holmes announced he will be transferring to Kent State via his Twitter on Monday evening after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

This will be the third school Holmes has attended. He transferred to Penn State as a walk on after spending a season at Notre Dame in 2017.

The Golden Flashes are scheduled to travel to Beaver Stadium to face the Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 5.

