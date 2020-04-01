Penn State hasn't lost a game in Beaver Stadium in three of the last four seasons, but it wasn't enough to be ranked the toughest place to play in college football.

Bleacher Report ranked the top 10 most hostile environments in college football for road teams on Wednesday and Beaver Stadium was ranked No. 4.

It was the highest ranked stadium in the Big Ten.

According to the article, the annual White Out game is a big reason for the high ranking along with the Nittany Lions recent success at home, including a 7-0 record last year.

Ohio Stadium was the only other Big Ten stadium to make the list with Ohio State's home being ranked No. 6. Michigan Stadium received a honorable mention in the rankings.

Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium was ranked the toughest place to play. The entire list can be found here.