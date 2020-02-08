Football, Kent State, Matt Limegrover
Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover motions to his players before a play during the game against Kent State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

 Max Petrosky

Penn State's former offensive line coach is reportedly staying in the Big Ten.

Matt Limegrover is heading to Michigan as a senior analyst, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Limegrover joined the program in 2016, and Penn State decided to not renew his contract this offseason.

