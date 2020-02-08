Penn State's former offensive line coach is reportedly staying in the Big Ten.

Matt Limegrover is heading to Michigan as a senior analyst, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Limegrover joined the program in 2016, and Penn State decided to not renew his contract this offseason.