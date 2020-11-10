Preseason All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth has once again stated that he is 100% committed to being at Penn State.

This comes after some players around the nation have contemplated opting out after their team’s slow starts.

But Freiermuth has no intentions of going anywhere this season.

“I'm committed to Penn State, until I’ve decided my time's up here,” Freiermuth said. “Like I’ve said before, I love this university, I love this program, I love the coaches, I love the players in it and I'm with them in the good times and the bad times.”

Freiermuth has been steady so far this year with 16 receptions and 197 yards through three games, but has seen his production go down somewhat since his big 2019 season.

