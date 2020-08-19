Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter to share additional information about the conference’s decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, Warren stressed how he understands what the loss of college sports means to student-athletes, families, coaches and fans. However, Warren also stressed how the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports, and the decision will not be revisited.

“Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities,” Warren said.

Warren also wrote about the disappointment and questions surrounding the conference’s timing when making the decision to postpone fall sports. The commissioner said several factors contributed to the decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season.

Rising transmission rates at Big Ten schools, a lack of information about the virus and its effects, concerns about contact tracing and the inability to practice proper social distancing and mask-wearing procedures in contact sports are the main factors that led to the conference’s decision, according to Warren.

Warren specified that financial considerations "did not influence" the decision.

Warren said the conference will continue to lean on medical experts to learn more about the virus and its effects.

The Big Ten’s commissioner also wrote about his appreciation of the understanding from student-athletes, families, the campus communities and fans.

“We will continue to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes,” Warren said. “We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community and will harness that energy towards providing the best possible experience for all Big Ten student-athletes.”

RELATED