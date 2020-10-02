In 2019, Penn State’s four running backs combined for 39 receptions, less than Pat Freiermuth and the team’s leading receiver, KJ Hamler.

The “LawnBoyz,'' out of the backfield, accounted for 17% of Penn State’s total receptions last season and 11% of the Nittany Lions total receiving yards.

In 2020 under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, this is expected to change.

“He wants us to become more receivers,” sophomore running back Noah Cain said. “He wants us to catch the ball out of the backfield and run routes more and just become more of a receiving back, which is only a plus and only gonna help your game.”

Ciarrocca, who joined the Penn State coaching staff in December following Ricky Rahne’s departure to Old Dominion, knows the impressive depth he has at the running back and will be looking to utilize their skills in as many ways as possible.

“We have three really, really talented backs, besides our freshmen, that are proven in Big Ten play,” Ciarrocca said. “That makes me sleep a little bit better at night to be honest with you.”

Ciarrocca wasn't so open about how he plans to use the services of Journey Brown, Cain and Devyn Ford and said he is relying on the expertise of running back coach Ja’Juan Seider.

“Ja’Juan’s got tremendous insight into what their strengths and weaknesses are already,” Ciarrocca said. "But we'll let that play out and we'll make those decisions when it's time to make those decisions.”

However, Brown and Cain both made it clear what they have been working on this offseason.

Brown has used the JUGS machine to the point where his hands hurt.

In addition, he has been working with Freiermuth and wide receiver Jahan Dotson to continue to further his knowledge in the passing game.

“Just working on my hands,” Brown said. “Getting with Pat Freiermuth and Jahan, learning how to do routes differently, learn how to break defenders down and just up in my game like how I said I was last year going to this season.”

Overall, this new piece of the offense has him and the rest of the “LawnBoyz” excited.

“I feel like it’s just gonna open us up. I feel like a lot of the running backs we have are not just that traditional running back,” Brown said. “I really like Coach Ciarrocca and how he splits us out. We've been working on that stuff this whole offseason.

“We're gonna be very versatile this year and be able to take our running back group to this level with that receiver stuff.”

And for Brown, working on this addition to his game is exciting and only something that is going to help his personal goals and likely eventual NFL future.

“I'm just working on stuff that basically I think I need to get better at and improve on and then also strengthen my game, polish my game,” Brown said. “So for me to do that to make sure I polish what I'm good at and then work on the stuff I'm not so I can bring everything up so it's not a sliding scale.”

At Minnesota last season, the team's starting running back Rodney Smith had just seven receptions for 70 yards. But, Ciarrocca has made it clear that Penn State’s offense this year will be a new blend of the two systems.

“I want our offense to be an offense that when you watch us, you say they take care of the ball, they execute at a really high level,” Ciarrocca said. “Their details are tremendous and these guys are always attacking. They're relentless, we're physical, we were going to strike first and strike fast.”