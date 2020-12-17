After a 10-2 regular season in 2019, Penn State accepted its Cotton Bowl invitation three weeks before the team traveled to Dallas to take on Memphis.

This year, though, the Nittany Lions didn’t even know their regular season finale opponent until six days before kickoff.

The Big Ten officially released its “Champions Week” matchups Sunday afternoon, pitting James Franklin’s program against bottom of the West division opponent Illinois.

Although Penn State didn’t know who to prepare for directly after its 39-24 win over Michigan State Saturday, not too much changed for redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Rasheed Walker in regard to his preparation routine.

“After the [Michigan State] game, we didn’t know for sure who we were playing,” Walker said. “But they had film up Sunday morning as soon as I woke up, so it was kind of normal.”

The Big Ten originally planned for its “Champions Week” to be a seeded, interdivisional seven-game slate to allow evenly matched teams to play each other in the final week of conference action.

This decision wasn’t the only unprecedented change for the Nittany Lions this season, as they have played only eight games — all in conference — beginning in late October.

While he and his teammates have experienced a rather unusual season thus far, redshirt junior safety and two-time team captain Jonathan Sutherland is fixated on sticking to normalcy as much as he possibly can.

“It’s obviously out of the ordinary, but we’re just going to take our same approach of how we would take any game,” Sutherland said. “It’s a blessing to be playing during a pandemic, so we’re going to take full advantage of it.”

Penn State, Iowa and Rutgers are the only Big Ten teams to not yet have a game canceled due to the coronavirus this season.

Like his teammates Sutherland and Walker, junior linebacker Jesse Luketa also contended his game week mentality has stayed on track after learning his team is scheduled to take on the Fighting Illini.

“Things are back to normal as far as a preparation standpoint,” Luketa said. “We were just playing the waiting game, we knew we’d find out once we got into our team meeting on Sunday — so things are just the same as usual.”

The “waiting game” was a thorn in Franklin’s side, however.

“It’s been a challenge, there’s no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “The way we ended up doing it in the conference is that last week was essentially our last game and we were waiting to find out what the next game was — I think that created some challenges.

“As soon as we knew and found out, we were rolling full steam ahead.”

Not knowing their opponent until Sunday morning, the Nittany Lions also didn’t know another crucial aspect that goes into their weekly preparation.

They didn’t know if they were going to be at home or on the road.

Without having a firm idea of where it would be playing its Week 9 game, Penn State held its annual Senior Day festivities against the Spartans in what was the last scheduled game at Beaver Stadium for the program this season.

But now, with a home game against Illinois Saturday, Luketa and his teammates are striving to perform for their seniors in an encore performance in Happy Valley.

“We have another opportunity to, in fact, return and play at home,” Luketa said. “I feel like that’s where we’re finding our motivation, and we’re hungry to go out there and put another week together for our seniors.”

Under new bowl eligibility rules for the 2020 season, the blue-and-white will be eligible for the postseason whether it wins or loses Saturday.

Luketa, however, isn’t yet looking ahead to a potential shot at a bowl game.

“It would honestly be a great opportunity and honor to receive a bowl invite,” Luketa said. “But where we’re at as a team right now is that we’re just focused on going out strong with our seniors this week and dominating this week.”

As Penn State looks to continue its winning streak when it hosts Illinois, Walker is just happy he’s actually playing football in his redshirt sophomore season.

“I’m just thankful for every opportunity that I have to play football,” Walker said. “At one point, nobody even knew if we were going to play this season.”

