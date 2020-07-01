Heading into the 2019 season, before any significant national championship talk started, LSU had some massive questions to answer.

How would the Tigers be able to climb the steep mountain that is the SEC while being the third ranked team in the AP poll in that conference behind perennial powerhouses Alabama and Georgia?

Plus, the Tigers had a transfer quarterback, who had proven that he could win some big games in 2018 but wasn’t a top quarterback in the country by any means.

Then over the course of just a few months, the Tigers went on to mow down every opponent that was in their path on the way to a national title with quarterback Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy in the process.

And as Penn State heads into the 2020 season, there seems to be some similarities that stick out between the preseason expectations for LSU in 2019 and the Nittany Lions' expectations for 2020 after both came off New Year’s Six Bowl wins.

Quarterback

Sean Clifford is not in the same conversation as current Cincinnati Bengal Joe Burrow right now, with Burrow having one of the greatest college campaigns of all time.

But it’s certain that a few things can be compared between the two quarterbacks heading into their respective seasons.

Burrow had an outrageous improvement last year on his 2018 season in which he finished with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 12 games, culminating with a Peach Bowl win against UCF.

Clifford’s numbers from last season are relatively similar to Burrow 2018 stats, with the sophomore quarterback throwing for 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games in 2019.

In the following season for Burrow, he put up numbers that you’d be likely to find in the extinct NCAA football video game, throwing for 60 touchdowns and 5,671 yards and just six picks.

This ended with the Ohio native receiving a myriad of accolades which included the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien award as the nation’s best quarterback.

But Burrow’s success certainly came with some tremendous help from both coaches and players, which he used to his advantage in route to a perfect 15-0 season.

Coaching additions

There were obviously many things that fell into place for Burrow, who went from an average college quarterback to consensus No. 1 overall pick. But one of the biggest was certainly bringing in passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who spent time at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Penn State has done something similar for 2020 with bringing in former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to replace Ricky Rahne.

Like Brady, Ciarrocca has an excellent reputation in regard to grooming quarterbacks and receivers.

Just last season, he helped the Gophers return to national prominence with quarterback Tanner Morgan, who had himself a breakout season after a subpar 2018.

Morgan came up just 20 yards short of Ohio State’s Justin Fields for the Big Ten passing yards title, as he finished with 2,253 for the season.

Many believe that Ciarrocca can do something similar with Clifford in 2020, as he is no doubt one of the rising offensive minds in college football.

Star-studded group on offense

On its way to a national title, LSU had an incredible offensive attack that featured what many considered the best receiving corps in the country.

The Tigers had future first round pick Justin Jefferson along with Ja’Marr Chase, who would end up being the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, which is given to the best receiver in the nation.

But while Penn State does not have that type of talent at the receiver position in 2020, the team has what analysts believe is their own star studded group in what is possibly the best backfield in college football.

Led by 2019 Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP Journey Brown, the Nittany Lions also have sophomore running backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

Like LSU’s receivers did in 2019, this running back group has the ability to take over games like what was shown at the end of last season, and it would not be surprising to see Brown take it a step further and become one of the biggest offensive threats in the country after his finish last year.

Plus, all three of the backs have the ability to catch passes out of the backfield with their unique combination of finesse and explosiveness, which will definitely help out Penn State’s young receiving corps.

First round NFL Talent

LSU had five first round picks go in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This was just one away from Miami’s draft record of six picks and is a testament to what a tremendous season the Tigers had in 2019.

A few picks — including Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall pick — were not expected to take the leap they did.

But even before the 2020 season approaches, there are a couple Nittany Lions who are projected to be high draft picks next season.

Micah Parsons enters his junior year with incredibly high expectations, as draft analysts are projecting the Harrisburg native as a potential top five pick in next year’s draft.

Parsons will be the leader of the talented Penn State front seven, which also features redshirt senior Shaka Toney, who opted against the draft this year to get another season of college football under his belt.

With a successful 2020 campaign, there could absolutely be a scenario in which the draft stock of Toney shoots up if the program goes on a run to the College Football Playoff.

Another first round talent which will be featured on Penn State’s roster next season will be on the offensive side of the ball.

Pat Freiermuth, the Nittany Lions’ star tight end, decided to stay in Happy Valley for the 2020 season, although he would have likely been selected in the first three rounds had he opted to move on.

But with the Massachusetts native back playing for James Franklin, he has first round talent written all over him with his unique combination of size, athletic ability and experience.

With him being the safety blanket for Clifford, it should be expected that Freiermuth puts up some staggering numbers in the Penn State offense.

Getting over the hump

In recent memory, both Penn State and LSU have had one hill that has been relatively tough to climb within the conference.

With LSU, it was Alabama.

The Tigers had dropped their previous eight matchups to the Crimson Tide and were underdogs in Tuscaloosa last season.

But once they were able to pull out a victory against Nick Saban and company, it seemed that the momentum propelled them to the success that culminated in an SEC Championship.

Penn State, on the other hand, has had its own issues with a conference foe in recent years: Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions have dropped seven of their last eight matchups to the Buckeyes but will have a chance at home to beat what will likely be a favored road team in Beaver Stadium.

Like LSU did last year, if Penn State can win against the Buckeyes, that momentum could carry the Nittany Lions through the remainder of the 2020 season as the program looks for its first College Football Playoff berth.

