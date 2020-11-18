Four years ago, Sean Clifford starred in his last high school game as he lifted St. Xavier High School to its third state championship in school history.

Clifford led the Bombers to a 9-5 record in his senior season, before upsetting previously one-loss St. Ignatius in the Ohio Division I title game.

The 4-star dual-threat quarterback and Penn State commit threw two touchdowns in the double-overtime victory, further justifying James Franklin’s pursuit of the Cincinnati native on the recruiting trail.

Now — with 16 collegiate starts under his belt — Clifford is in jeopardy of losing the reins of a program he chose over Auburn, Michigan State and North Carolina.

Clifford was benched in favor of redshirt sophomore Will Levis in the first half of Penn State’s 30-23 loss to Nebraska Saturday, and never returned to the game.

And with a home game against Iowa looming in the near future, the Nittany Lion coaching staff has yet to decide who will trot onto the field at quarterback to open the affair.

“We have not made that decision or announced that decision yet,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we have had some conversations about it this weekend, with not only the coaching staff, but also with Sean and with Will as well, based on what we are going to do in practice this week and things like that.”

Clifford finished the game against the Cornhuskers 5-for-8 with just 37 passing yards and one interception, as well as a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, before being pulled midway through the second quarter.

Levis, on the other hand, brought energy to Penn State’s 11-man offensive unit, throwing for 219 yards while also picking up 61 yards with his legs.

But Levis’ first extended action since last season wasn’t all positive, as the Connecticut native was unable to make a last-ditch effort in the last minute of regulation to tie things up.

“I think I did decently in a few of my reads and stuff like that, but there’s room for improvement all across the board,” Levis said after the Nittany Lions’ loss to the Cornhuskers. “It means nothing to get the ball all the way down there and not score.”

Levis was unable to find the end zone in his appearance against Nebraska.

To Franklin, the juxtaposition of his quarterbacks’ performances don’t justify making a permanent decision just yet.

“We will evaluate this as the week goes on based on what we do this week, but also what we’ve done this season and what we’ve done last year,” Franklin said.

“Obviously, Will came in and did some good things and put himself in this position and he’s earned it, no different than Sean had earned the ability to be our starting quarterback last year and our starting quarterback to start the season.”

In other words, it’s anyone’s job.

Clifford, a two-time team captain, came into 2020 as the definitive starter after putting up 2,654 passing yards in his first season as the feature quarterback a year ago.

Now in his second season as the backup quarterback, Levis has thrown just two touchdown passes and has tallied 442 passing yards in 10 games played.

Although his position on the depth chart is currently uncertain, Clifford has shown his teammates he can lead through his individual adversity — even in the locker room after Penn State’s fourth straight loss.

“Seeing Sean after the game, he was as poised as he would be any other day,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “Sean’s going to continue to be leader both on and off of the field and will be the team captain we appointed him to be.”

Alongside Clifford, Luketa was one of eight Nittany Lions named as a team captain prior to the season’s start in October.

Having now spent two full seasons together in the quarterback room, Levis and Clifford have fostered a relationship that goes beyond the gridiron.

The two field generals have exchanged pointers and advice throughout their college careers, and Levis doesn’t expect that to change — even if he overtakes Clifford for the first-string position.

“I would do the same thing for him, we’ve got to have that relationship regardless of who’s playing,” Levis said. “So there’s no kind of negative feelings toward each other at all.”