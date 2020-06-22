A plethora of star quarterbacks have passed through Penn State, but what would happen if all of their best qualities were combined to create the ultimate field general?

With the recent announcement that Penn State has proposed renovations to the Lasch Football Building to include a “Quarterback Lab,” I created a prototype quarterback that boasts the best attributes from a set of renowned Nittany Lions.

Here are the attributes of a hypothetical, uber-talented ultimate Penn State quarterback that could only be created in a lab.

Legs: Trace McSorley

Only being able to use McSorley once, there is one spot where there was a wide margin between him and the other quarterbacks — his legs.

McSorley, who was also one of the best passers in Penn State’s history, finished his four-year career with 1,697 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Ashburn, Virginia, native is the 21st ranked player in the Nittany Lions’ program history in rushing yards and is tied for fifth in program history in rushing touchdowns.

McSorley’s rushing stats put him above star Penn State running backs such as Rodney Kinlaw, Gary Brown and Mike Archie.

Now in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, it’s safe to say that McSorley’s rushing abilities propelled him into the professional ranks and any quarterback with his legs can become instant draft prospects.

Arm strength: Christian Hackenberg

Another easy choice, Christian Hackenberg’s arm strength is second to none and deserves to be featured on this list.

Hackenberg had no trouble making an immediate impact for the Nittany Lions as a true freshman, and ultimately wound up passing for 8,457 career passing yards to become the all-time leading passer in program history before McSorley broke his record in 2018.

Also being the program leader in total pass attempts in a game, season and career, Hackenberg routinely exhibited his ability to throw the ball.

The eventual second-round NFL Draft pick didn’t have a fruitful professional career, but his arm strength couldn’t go unnoticed.

He’s also now pursuing a professional baseball career as a pitcher. What do pitchers need? That’s right — arm strength.

Size: Kerry Collins

A quarterback who led Penn State to an undefeated season in 1994, Kerry Collins was as physically menacing as any other quarterback in the country.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 247 pounds at the height of his professional career, Collins could easily see over his offensive line and heave the ball downfield with a large base.

Collins spent time with six different NFL teams before officially retiring in 2012 and has since been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Accuracy: Daryll Clark

Accuracy comes at a premium for college quarterbacks, but Daryll Clark was able to find receivers often throughout his Nittany Lion career.

His four-year career ending in 2009, Clark completed 60.2% of his passes and still stands as Penn State’s program leader in career completion percentage.

Clark’s high completion rate wasn’t the result of a small sample size, either. He threw 738 passes in his career, which ranks seventh on the Nittany Lions’ pass attempt leaderboard.

Not having much of a high-profile professional career, Clark’s accuracy couldn’t land him a job in the NFL and he’s spent time in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League.

IQ: Matt McGloin

More of an intangible trait, quarterback IQ relies heavily on the "eye test." Matt McGloin not only visibly played well, but his numbers back it up.

Officially winning the starting job after securing Joe Paterno’s 400th win in 2010, McGloin showed off his intelligence and poise by leading a 35-0 scoring run against Michigan as a backup, a game in which he threw a career-high four touchdown passes.

McGloin ranks near the top of many Penn State program records and is the team’s leader for completions in a single game with 35.

Having one of the longest professional careers by a Nittany Lion quarterback in recent history, McGloin played four seasons in the NFL before joining the New York Guardians of the XFL in 2019.

Scoring ability: Todd Blackledge

Todd Blackledge is now best known for his chops in the broadcast booth, but the ESPN color commentator was once one of the most potent scorers in Penn State’s history.

Blackledge spent three seasons as the Nittany Lion starter at quarterback, but his best season came in 1982 when he led the team to an 11-1 season in which it won the consensus national championship over Georgia.

The season got off to a fast start for Blackledge, who threw four touchdowns in three straight games as Penn State got off to a 3-0 record.

Playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, Blackledge is fifth on the all-time season passing touchdown list for the Nittany Lions behind only McSorley, Hackenberg, McGloin and Clark.