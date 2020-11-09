On Tuesday, The Big Ten Network will debut a special one-hour "The B1G Moment: Adam Taliaferro," at 7 p.m. ET.

Adam Taliaferro, a former defensive back at Penn State, lost all movement from the neck down while making a tackle against Ohio State his first season on the team.

The show will feature Taliaferro's walk out of the Beaver Stadium tunnel in 2001 after regaining the ability to walk on his own.

Special guest on the show will include Taliaferro, his parents, Anthony Adams, Shamar Finley, Tony Johnson, and Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli.

The special will re-air on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Thursday at 6 p.m., and Friday at 3 p.m. on BTN.

