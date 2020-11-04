As the 2020 NFL season rolls on, some former Penn State standouts have been making notable plays that have been noticed across the league.

With playoff and divisional races in full swing, each week continues to be more critical to players and their teams.

In a Sunday full of action across the league, these were some of the most notable performances from former Nittany Lions in Week 8.

Broncos receivers shine

It was a stellar day for the Nittany Lions in Denver on Sunday.

While it was the rookie receiver KJ Hamler who won the game for Denver, it was Penn State’s all-time leading receiver DaeSean Hamilton who helped lead the comeback effort.

Hamilton caught a huge 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Lock that lowered the fourth-quarter deficit from just 10 to three and allowed his team to stay in it until the final moments of the game.

After the Broncos were down six with just seconds to go, a controversial pass interference call put Denver on the 1-yard line with one second remaining in regulation.

On a roll-out play, Lock found his other Nittany Lion receiver Hamler, whose third reception of the day turned into the game-winner and his first career touchdown.

Allen Robinson remains reliable

Like the veteran he is, Allen Robinson continues to produce while being one of the more underrated players in the NFL.

Despite the Bears’ close loss to the Saints, Chicago was able to get the game to overtime thanks to some incredibly important catches by Robinson.

The former Nittany Lion receiver finished the day with six receptions for 87 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Nick Foles in the second quarter.

The consistency of the seventh-year receiver has once again been apparent this season, as he has had over 50 yards receiving in all but two games so far.

His production will continue to be critical as Chicago is in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

Adrian Amos has his most impressive outing of the season

In what was a disappointing day from the Green Bay Packers, Adrian Amos actually had himself a nice afternoon.

Amos led Green Bay with eight total tackles — including one for loss — in the 28-22 upset loss to the Vikings.

Those eight tackles were a season high, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Minnesota, who strung together 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Like Chicago, the Packers are right in the mix in both the NFC North and NFC Wild Card races and can’t afford to drop multiple games in a row at this stage in the season.