Ronald Pavlechko, a Penn State letterman, died on Friday at the age of 71.

Pavlechko was an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions from 1967-70, winning two Orange Bowls during that time.

He became an English teacher and assistant football coach at State College Area High School in 1971, and became the head coach in 1977. In 1996, he became the school's Director of Athletics before retiring in 2011.

According to his obituary, instead of flowers, the family requests a donation to State High's "Ron Pavlechko-Gwen Washington Heart of a Lion Fund" which provides a scholarship to a State High student.