One Penn Stater has taken an unusual route to be named to his first Pro Bowl.

Miles Sanders was the NFC’s winner of Madden NFL 21’s Video Game Numbers Challenge, placing him on the conference’s Pro Bowl roster.

Although there will be no in-person festivities for the Pro Bowl due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will host many virtual events on Madden 21.

Sanders, the only Nittany Lion featured on the Pro Bowl rosters this season, ran for 867 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry for the four-win Philadelphia Eagles.

