Since the 2016 season, in which Penn State catapulted back into the national college football spotlight on the back of a storybook campaign, the Nittany Lions’ offense has been led by a group of veteran leaders who have provided a reliable and steady presence on the field.

For the last three years, Penn State has turned to its dependable playmakers in crucial situations. More often than not, these anchors on the offensive side of the ball have delivered when it mattered most.

However, heading into the 2019 season, James Franklin was forced to hit the reset button.

Gone are the days of Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley sharing a backfield, and DaeSean Hamilton, Miles Sanders, Ryan Bates as well as other familiar faces on offense have now graduated or departed for the NFL.

In fact, the Nittany Lions might be relying on their defense more than their offense this season, which would be the opposite of what Penn State’s identity has been over the past couple of seasons.

While the vast majority of its offensive core has undergone significant turnover, the head coach has his sights set on keeping Penn State relevant in the national picture after three consecutive seasons of consistent results from a team carried by upperclassmen.

“We probably have more question marks this year than we’ve had over the last couple years,” Franklin said. “We are young, but we’re talented and this probably the fastest football team that I’ve been a part of. So we’re excited about having that speed and athleticism on the field.”

The elephant in the room throughout the spring and summer was who would land the starting quarterback job. Redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford was given the nod last week, and he will need to produce immediately if he is to keep his place as the starter.

There could be some obstacles.

Outside of the fact that Clifford has not started a game at the Division I level to this point, the redshirt sophomore has big shoes to fill.

Clifford is tasked with replacing one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, and he will have to do it with an offense that is largely unproven at the major skill positions.

“Obviously as an offense we’re going to believe in Sean,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “Sean is a great quarterback and we’re going to trust him to throw [the ball] wherever it needs to be.”

The Nittany Lions boast a talented stable of running backs, but they are an extremely young team in the backfield as well.

Ricky Slade is slated to be the first tailback on the field against Idaho on Saturday, but Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford are all expected to receive touches throughout the contest.

Brown appeared in eight games last season as a redshirt freshman, while Cain put together a strong showing in spring practice, culminating in an impressive performance in the Blue-White game last April.

However, Brown is yet to see notable minutes in Big Ten play, while Cain and Ford will take the field at Beaver Stadium for the first time during the regular season on Saturday.

Despite being just a true sophomore, Slade recognizes that he is the most experienced out of the bunch.

“Last year was definitely humbling because I had a lot to learn at this level,” Slade said. “Sitting behind Miles [Sanders] made me realize the importance of taking advantage of your opportunities when they are presented to you. I understand that feeling of getting acclimated [to the college game], but these guys are talented and I expect nothing but great things from them.”

The Nittany Lions do not exactly have a ton of experience anywhere else on offense.

In fact, the only players who have spent serious time at the remaining skill positions are KJ Hamler and Freiermuth, a true sophomore and a redshirt sophomore.

Outside of those two, Jahan Dotson, Justin Shorter, and the rest of the receiving core have little to no experience playing significant minutes at this level, all while being a clear target for the quarterback.

Dotson showed flashes of his potential in his eight appearances last season, with 10 of his 13 catches resulting in first downs.

However, it was also apparent that the Nazareth, Pennsylvania native had yet to fully make the adjustment to the college game.

Similarly, Shorter made his debut on the field last year, but he only appeared in four games and caught just three passes for the season.

Therefore, partly because of his experience in important Big Ten games, Hamler will be looked to as a leader amongst an otherwise unproven group of receivers.

“I look at myself as a team leader now,” Hamler said. “Going from a rookie to a veteran real quickly, I had to grow up a little faster and mature more, in order to be a big brother to everybody else. Just helping them out, being there for people, being there for my teammates at all needs, it makes me more of a leader.”

With all of this youth and inexperience, it would be fair to expect a steep learning curve on the field as the offense collectively learns how to operate at the Division I level.

Nonetheless, Dotson still expects this group to hit the ground running against the Vandals.

“[The offense] knows that a lot of the older guys aren’t here anymore, but we don’t look at it as if the pressure is on us now,” Dotson said. “We’re going to approach this as a chance for each of us to step up and prove ourselves as leaders on this team. We’re more eager about this opportunity than afraid of the moment.”