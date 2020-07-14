Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Quarterback Sean Clifford (14)
Buy Now

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates a touchdown during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Sean Clifford received an early birthday present on Tuesday.

Clifford was selected to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s top quarterback.

The watchlist features thirty of the best quarterback’s in college football and had multiple Big Ten players on the list including Clifford, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Wisconsin's Jack Coan and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.

Clifford is coming off a solid campaign in which he threw for 2,654 yard while completing 23 touchdown passes.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags