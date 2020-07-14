Sean Clifford received an early birthday present on Tuesday.

Clifford was selected to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s top quarterback.

The watchlist features thirty of the best quarterback’s in college football and had multiple Big Ten players on the list including Clifford, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Wisconsin's Jack Coan and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.

Clifford is coming off a solid campaign in which he threw for 2,654 yard while completing 23 touchdown passes.