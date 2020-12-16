The 2021 recruiting class for Penn State, while not the greatest class it has had as far as stars are concerned, is something that the program is very pleased with.

The Nittany Lions, who are usually among the leaders nationally in recruiting, have the No. 21 ranked class nationally this year, which is good for fifth in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.

While this may not be among the great Penn State classes of all time, there is optimism within the program considering the challenges it had to face in a tumultuous year like 2020.

James Franklin as well as Penn State football’s Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank, are very excited about the individuals coming in.

“As a whole I think [the class] is really good. I think the recruiting services did a great job of evaluating prospects as an overall group,” Frank said. “Obviously we have to look at each individual kid separately and how they fit us, what do we see in that individual prospect.”

“[But], do we say ‘hey this kids ranked this so we have to offer them,’ absolutely not.”

In addition to addressing the outlook of this class in terms of talent, Frank was very pleased with the way Penn State was able to accomplish recruiting this season.

With the lack of on-campus and facility visits, Frank says being able to accomplish something like this with the normal “it-factor” for Penn State not being in play is something that he gives tremendous credit to everyone for.

“I would describe it as ‘a feel,’” Frank said. “In terms of when a kid comes here for a White Out what does he feel what do his parents feel. There isn't a better place in college football to watch a game than a White Out here at Penn State at night, it's as good as it gets.”

Frank had the challenge of trying to replicate this “feel” virtually in 2020.

“You can't completely do that over Zoom, obviously the things that we did try to do to recreate that as best we can, is get recruits on with all of those people so they can have that conversation,” Frank said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

So while Frank is proud of the challenges the Nittany Lions have overcome in a pandemic-ridden recruiting season, Franklin knows there's room for improvement and that starts in Pennsylvania.

In fact, the top-six recruits in the school’s home state, according to 247Sports, committed elsewhere this year.

“We've always taken an approach of [recruiting] the region, really trying to do a good job in the region, but those [struggles] are magnified in years when you can't really get kids on campus,” Franklin said. “So the further that the kids have to go or the fact that guys haven't been on campus can create some challenges in years like this.”

But similar to Frank, Franklin commended the entire staff for their unorthodox efforts in 2020, and was happy that recruiting in some non-traditional areas really benefited the program in these unusual circumstances.

“I felt like the staff did a really good job of being flexible and creative and going to some places that we hadn't typically gone to like Alabama and getting the guy late in the process that had never seen this place that we think very very highly of,” Franklin said. Those things are important and we were [also] able to be very successful in Michigan this year and that helped us as well.”

Along with being pleased about the class that Penn State put together this season, Franklin was also sure to remind people that the day was “drama-free” as all of its commits stuck to their decision.

This is something which not just the Nittany Lions but programs around the country strive for but often fall short of accomplishing.

“The guys that are supposed to sign have typically signed, and we usually have them all in by 7:30 in the morning, so that has been good,” Franklin said. “I think that is based on transparency and really good conversations with the families and our coaching staff. And a lot of them have been committed to us for a long time.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Nittany Lions in the NFL | Former Penn State offensive stars impress in Week 14 It is safe to say Week 14 was the best week for former Penn Staters this NFL season.