After the announcement of the Big Ten’s return to football in October, the conference revealed the plans for the new schedule and the status for fan attendance.

Games are set to begin on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, and from there the Big Ten will play a nine game schedule that includes an interesting twist for the final week.

The top team from the East and the West divisions will still meet in the Big Ten championship, but also the second place teams from each side will match up and so on for the rest of the teams.

"You have a number of players trying to make a decision on whether they're opting in or opting out,” Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said. “We wanted to make it meaningful for all of them.”

The full schedule is set to be released sometime this week.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced the conference had come to the decision to not allow for fans at games as tickets will not be sold to the public.

Barbour also said that each campus can work to get players’ families in the stands.

A major reason for the conference's decision to change course and play a fall season was the ability to implement daily testing for coronavirus.

The Big Ten will pay for daily testing for all student-athletes this fall, not just football, yet a decision about the resumption of the remaining fall sports is still yet to be made.

