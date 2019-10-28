Penn State relied on offensive playmakers to stay undefeated on Saturday, while a few offensive recruits showed out to lead their respective teams to victories.

Three wide receivers stood out this week, as wide receiver coach Gerad Parker’s future squad stuffed the stat sheet in their high school and junior college games.

Norval Black (3-star WR, Lackawanna College, Pennsylvania)

Lackawanna stayed undefeated on Saturday with a 48-18 win over Nassau Community College. Norval Black finished the day with three catches for 37 yards.

Black caught his sole touchdown with 8:52 left in the third quarter, which was his sixth of the season and 11th of his career.

Black exemplified his dominance with a powerful stiff arm on Nassau defensive back Nick Olivier that put him on the ground.

“Run up on me catch a stiff arm” 🥋🙋🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UdbntEXrvc — Norval Black  (@NB3live) October 27, 2019

Black is the seventh ranked wide receiver in junior college with a .8628 composite rating on 247sports.

Black has been dominant this year for the Falcons, already eclipsing his yards receiving and total touchdowns from a season ago.

Lackawanna will continue its 2019 campaign this week when it hosts the NJ Warriors.

KeAndre Lambert (4-star WR, Maury High School, Virginia)

Maury defeated Norfolk foe Washington 55-8 on Thursday night, thanks in no small part to the performance of KeAndre Lambert.

Lambert caught five passes for 101 yards, leading the team in receiving yards on his senior night.

His touchdown came in the first quarter on a 51-yard catch from quarterback Eric Gibson, which put Maury up by two scores and further increased the team’s momentum.

51yd TD catch by 4-star #PSU WR commit KeAndre Lambert makes it Maury 14 Booker T Washington 0 with 4:17 left in 1Q — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) October 24, 2019

The latest 2020 commit, Lambert committed on Oct. 4 after an official visit to State College in June.

The Nittany Lions beat Clemson, Duke and UNC for Lambert’s services.

Parker Washington (4-star WR, Fort Bend Travis, Texas)

Parker Washington has been a walking highlight reel for Fort Bend Travis this season, and he added another spectacular catch to his résumé in a 57-20 over Fort Bend Clements on Saturday.

Washington caught the pass off of a fade route in the red zone, but had to lay out to secure the ball with his right hand.

Washington has been a 3-star recruit for the majority of the season, but moved up to a 4-star after 247sports’ weekly update. He is now the third 4-star wide receiver committed to Penn State.

The 5-foot-10, 201 pound recruit committed to the Nittany Lions in early July after a June visit to Happy Valley.

Fort Bend Travis will host Fort Bend Kempner this week in a quest to stay undefeated.

Micah Bowens (3-star DUAL, Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada)

In Bishop Gorman’s 56-0 senior night victory over Spring Valley, Micah Bowens showed his versatility and why he’s been recruited as a dual-threat quarterback.

Bowens completed eight passes out of 11 attempts, tallying a 72.7 completion percentage. He threw one touchdown, his 17th of the season.

He also used his legs with three carries for 36 yards, two of them being into the end zone.