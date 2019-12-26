DALLAS — Penn State has a new offensive coordinator and it’s safe to say that the players are excited for the future.

The Nittany Lions announced early Thursday morning that Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca would be joining their staff in the same role.

Sean Clifford mentioned during the Cotton Bowl’s media day that prior to speaking with the media he had met with Ciarrocca for the first time.

The Penn State quarterback certainly played a part in the decision in communicating with his head coach James Franklin throughout the hiring process.

“Coach Franklin was talking to me a lot about it. It was kind of a two way street, I was texting him, he was on the road a lot as he had a lot of business to handle,” Clifford said. “At the same time I wanted to be in the loop, wanted to hear what was happening and I’m just glad that coach Franklin got it over and that we got such a great hire because I’ve heard so many good things.”

After the news broke that Ciarrocca would be taking over the Nittany Lions’ offense, Clifford got a text from the coordinator’s former quarterback.

“I just got a text from Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s quarterback, and he said nothing but good things about coach Ciarrocca,” Clifford said. “I’m just excited to get this game going, coach Bowen and coach Campbell both put together a great game plan and the offense is really excited to get to work on it and once that’s over really start to get to work with our new coach.”

After a season in which one of two losses came to the Golden Gophers on a day where their offense was electric, Penn State’s players have a pretty good idea of what their new offensive coordinator is bringing to the table.

The wide receivers and running backs especially are excited to see what the new offense will look like under Ciarrocca.

“We know that he led one of the top offenses in the country at Minnesota and they were one of our losses so he was clearly doing something good on the offensive end,” sophomore wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “We’re pretty excited to have him come in, he’s going to fit in really well with us and the offense that we run.”

Minnesota dominated the Big Ten through the air as Morgan led all quarterbacks in yards, while wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in receiving yards in the conference.

“I saw that Minnesota had two [receivers] on first team All-Big Ten, so that really stands out to us. That’s huge for me so I’m ready to work with him, but right now just focused on the Cotton Bowl.” Dotson said.

It remains to be seen how much of the offensive infrastructure will change under Ciarrocca as he takes over, but even with players focused on this week’s matchup with Memphis they can’t help but think about what the future has in store.

“I definitely am excited to work with him,” George said. “Right now we’re focused on the Cotton Bowl but looking into the future I’m looking to learn the playbook because I know he likes to throw the ball and getting that down as quickly as possible so we can be clicking on all cylinders next year.”

The Golden Gophers didn’t alternate running backs nearly as often as the Nittany Lions in the 2019 season, but they did rotate between multiple players at the position.

It should be interesting to see how the new offense meshes with the Penn State roster compared to that of Minnesota — some believe that things can only improve.

“I believe that he’s going to be a great coach coming and I believe that he’s going to do great things,” freshman running back Devyn Ford said. “The offense had a really good game, obviously they were hot against us, you see what his coaching can do so translating that from Minnesota to us with the players we have I feel like we can make it better.”