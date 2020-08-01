In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick discuss all of the latest new surrounding the coronavirus and college football returning this fall.

The pair open the episode by talking about Penn State's coronavirus testing results, before talking about how the MLB's recent coronavirus outbreak could impact college football season.

The pair then close the episode by discussing the plans released by the ACC and SEC for a college football season this fall.

