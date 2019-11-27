Florida State has reportedly been in contact with James Franklin as the Seminoles continue their search for a new head coach.

According to 247Sports.com's Brendan Sonnone there is "mutual interest between the two parties" for the head coach vacancy.

Franklin is considered one of Florida State's top targets along with Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Minnesota's P.J. Fleck and Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State fired Willie Taggart on Nov. 3.

Franklin has also been rumored to be a candidate for the USC coaching job, if the Trojans part ways with head coach Clay Helton.

Florida State's athletic director, David Coburn, reportedly has said that he would like to have a new head coach in place by the end of the season and before the early singing period on Dec. 18.