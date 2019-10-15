Let’s be frank, Penn State is a playoff contender.

That may have seemed like a crazy assertion before the season started, but on Saturday, the Nittany Lions proved they are for real.

Just put this in perspective. Over the course of James Franklin’s tenure, Penn State has had some unbelievable talent, including Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, Carl Nassib. The list goes.

But while Franklin has been here, the Nittany Lions had never won a ranked road game. They were 0-6.

This year’s team, the one with the young and experienced offense, was the one who got the job done.

There’s an argument to be made that this past game was the 2nd toughest game this season, behind the trip to Columbus.

With that being the case, realistically, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t lose a game before they get to Columbus.

Michigan’s not an easy team to beat, but having it at home certainly gives Penn State an advantage.

Trips to Michigan State and Minnesota, most notably — and surprisingly — the latter, pose their own unique challenges, but with a pretty big talent gap, Penn State will be favored.

A home game against Indiana shouldn’t pose much of a threat either.

The Nittany Lions should walk into the Horseshoe undefeated, and while that game will be extremely tough to win, it still puts them in a position for a New Years Six.

Honestly, at this point it should be Rose Bowl or bust.

Penn State can’t control what happens outside of what it does, but the schedule makers helped out a bit.

It’s impossible for both Ohio State and Wisconsin — the two teams above Penn State in the rankings — to be undefeated going into a possible Big Ten Championship matchup between the two.

The Badgers head to Columbus in two weeks for a high-profile matchup, so somebody will have to lose.

If the Buckeyes run the table, most likely beating Wisconsin twice in the process, Penn State should be destined for Pasadena with Ohio State likely in the playoff.

Obviously, Penn State has to take care of its own business for that to happen. Any blemish on its record will cost them position in the end.

But with the way the defense has been playing, the Nittany Lions should beat most of the teams on their schedule, and at the very least have a legitimate chance against Ohio State.

Can this team make the playoff? Yes.

Obviously, it won’t be easy, but Franklin has said that this team is playing “championship level defense” and it’s hard to argue with him.

Penn State could have numerous ranked wins on its resume. That November day in Ohio will probably determine the overall fate of this team, but a win there isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Penn State controls its own destiny, and with the schedule the rest of the way and the way this team is playing right now, that could be a pretty special destiny.