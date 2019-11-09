The game came down to the final drive, but ultimately Penn State was unable to beat Minnesota, falling 31-26 in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Our football staff gives their grades on Penn State's performance in the loss.

Offense: C

Penn State’s offense was never comfortable on Saturday.

From the opening drive, which ended with a Sean Clifford interception, to their final drive of the game which was a Clifford interception.

The Nittany Lions offense just wasn’t clicking.

Penn State once again struggled with dropped passes, something that hasn’t been a problem so far this season.

While the Nittany Lions, had a few moments of brilliance, and the offensive line played a solid game, its overall inconsistencies were the difference.

Clifford threw three interceptions and in big games on the road, three turnovers can very easily be the difference.

Penn State finished with 518 total yards but at the end of the day, it didn’t finish. The Nittany Lions settled for field goals twice and failed on a 2-point conversion, all things that could’ve made the result on Saturday different.

Defense: D

Coming into Saturday’s game, Penn State’s defense was ranked second in the nation in points allowed, giving up just 9.6 points per game.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions had held seven of their eight opponents to 13 points or less on their way to a perfect 8-0 start.

But you wouldn’t know it from watching this contest.

Minnesota scored touchdowns on its first two series, and that set the tone for the rest of the game as the Gophers chewed up clock and found sustained success throughout the day.

Penn State’s defense seemed to be on its heels from the start, especially its veteran secondary.

The cornerback duo of Tariq Castro-Fields and John Reid has been very reliable to this point, but both corners were picked on throughout the day. Castro-Fields in particular was targeted relentlessly and he failed to cover Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, one of which was a crucial 3rd-and-long in the second half.

Penn State’s defensive line had a rough go of things as well, failing to generate any pressure until the later stages of the game. By then, Minnesota was trying to kill the clock and the game rested on the shoulders of the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Special Teams: C

The special teams performance was very average. Jake Pinegar made both of his field goal attempts and Jordan Stout was kicking touchbacks as per usual, but the punting and return game for Penn State was underwhelming.

Blake Gillikin only had two punts, one of which was for 51 yards, but didn’t play much of a part in the game.

KJ Hamler never had the chance to return a punt, and muffed his last attempt after he was run into by Isaac Lutz. Ellis Brooks made the clutch play to recover the ball, but it cost the Nittany Lions 15 yards of field position on a crucial drive.

Hamler was kept in check on kick returns as well, averaging just 20 yards with a long of 27.

Coaching: F

That goal-to-go sequence in the fourth quarter essentially earns this grade by itself.

After moving down the field so quickly, the drive stalled near the goal line. Instead of continuing the air attack, especially to Pat Freiermuth who was dominant today, Penn State decided to run the ball on three straight plays.

It went nowhere, and on fourth down, it decided to throw a fade to Hamler which never had a chance of working.

If Penn State scores on that possession, it’s right back in it. Instead, it comes up empty, and at the end, it was too little, too late.