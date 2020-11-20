Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 12 of college football is here, and this week there are plenty of enticing top-25 matchups to bet on.

Here are the best bets to make across all of college football this weekend.

No. 9 Indiana +20.5 @ No. 3 Ohio State

Based on everything that has happened in the Big Ten so far this season, there is nothing to suggest that Ohio State is going to win this game by three touchdowns.

Indiana has been the most impressive team in the conference and is coming off an impressive 24-0 win over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes’ game against Maryland was canceled last week, but both teams still come into this game ranked in the top-10 and undefeated.

The Hoosiers’ defense has been a force this season and will certainly be the toughest test quarterback Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense have faced this year.

Indiana has the defensive backs to hang with Ohio State’s talented receivers, and the Hoosiers create turnovers better than any team in the conference, and maybe even the country.

Indiana has 10 interceptions on the season compared to just one for the Buckeyes’ defense; the turnover battle will be key in this game.\

Hoosiers’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Big Ten in passing yards and has the conference's leading receiver in Ty Fryfogle.

That connection could cause problems for an Ohio State defense that has struggled against the pass, allowing opponents to complete nearly 67% of their passes.

Indiana might not come out on top, but it should be close. Take the points with the Hoosiers.

No. 7 Cincinnati -6 @ UCF

Cincinnati is becoming a regular pick in this gambling guide because it’s usually reliable.

UCF has won its last three games in convincing fashion. Prior to that, though, it had some questionable performances.

The Knights lost to a Memphis team the Bearcats crushed 49-10 two weeks later, and Cincinnati had a more convincing win over Houston than UCF did.

It’s really tough to bet against this Bearcats defense when it’s giving up an average of just 12.4 points per game.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Gerrid Doaks have been operating extremely efficiently on the offensive end as well.

The Bearcats are definitely the safe pick to win by at least a touchdown and potentially much more.

No. 18 Oklahoma -7 vs No. 14 Oklahoma State

Since its back-to-back losses early in the season to Kansas State and Iowa State, Oklahoma has turned things around and quarterback Spencer Rattler is looking like a typical Sooners quarterback.

Oklahoma’s high-powered offense should be too much for the Cowboys’ defense to stop as it averages over 18 points more per game.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has been a force on the ground this season, but the Sooners’ run defense has been solid over its four-game winning streak and has only allowed 165 rushing yards per game all year.

Both teams have played their Big 12 opponents similarly close so far this season, and there isn’t a whole lot to separate the teams just looking at their schedules, but Oklahoma certainly has the better quarterback and more efficient offense.

Take the Sooners to win by over a touchdown.

No. 10 Wisconsin -7.5 @ No. 19 Northwestern

After a huge win over Michigan last weekend, Wisconsin has another big matchup on its hands as an undefeated Northwestern team looks to upset the Badgers.

Despite playing in just two games so far this season, Wisconsin has looked extremely impressive with one of the Big Ten’s best defenses and an exciting freshman quarterback.

The Badgers are giving up just 218.5 yards per game, which is by far the best in the conference; the sample size is very small and their two opponents have been far from great this season (Illinois and Michigan).

Graham Mertz has impressed on the offensive side, and the two blowout wins suggest that Wisconsin should be more of a favorite than just 7.5 points.

Northwestern has looked good so far this season, but it hasn’t really been tested by a top-tier Big Ten opponent yet, and that’s just what the Badgers are.

Take Wisconsin to cover the 7.5 points.