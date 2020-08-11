The Big Ten officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would be canceling football and the rest of its fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments.

The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The Big has also stated it will continue to evaluate a number of options for these sports including the possibility of competition in the spring.

"The Big Ten Conference will continue to work with medical experts and governmental authorities to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and technologies, and monitor developments regarding the pandemic to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes," the statement from the Big Ten said.

The decision was made based on multiple factors including medical advice from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine committee.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to cancel fall sports, joining the MAC and Mountain West as other FBS conferences to make the decision.

The conference stated decisions regarding winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.