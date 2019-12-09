On Monday, Old Dominion officially announced former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its new head coach after rumors circulated a few days earlier that he was the top candidate for the position.

Here are a few possible candidates that could replace Rahne as the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator at LSU

Brady has made headlines all season for what he has done for the LSU offense and Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

2019 was the first season for Brady in this role as he spent the previous two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant.

Prior to his stint in New Orleans, Brady served as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 2015-16 under Franklin.

Following LSU’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship game, Brady was asked about his interests in other jobs.

“I don’t listen to any of that stuff,” Brady told reporters. “I just enjoy being the passing-game coordinator right here at LSU and coaching these wideouts and having an opportunity to coach a Heisman Trophy winner.”

Brady is currently making $2 million dollars at LSU.

Ja'Juan Seider, Running back coach at Penn State

If Penn State decides to hire somebody in-house, Seider is the No. 1 target.

Seider is currently in his second season as the running backs head coach at Penn State and has impressed every step of the way.

Seider is considered one of the top recruiting coaches in the country and that has been on full display at Penn State.

Kevin Johns, Offensive Coordinator at Memphis

Penn State’s next offensive coordinator could be on the opposite sideline at the Cotton Bowl.

Johns served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Memphis this season under Mike Norvell.

Norvell has already left the Tigers to take a job at Florida State and Johns is not expected to follow him to the Seminoles.

Florida State and Norvell already hired former Auburn offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham as its offensive coordinator for next season.

Memphis had one of the top offenses in the country in 2019.

Johns previously coached at Texas Tech, Western Michigan, Indiana and Northwestern.

Mike Yurcich, Passing Game Coordinator and Quarterback coach at Ohio State

Penn State could look to another Big Ten school in order to find its next offensive coordinator.

Yurcich joined the Ohio State coaching staff in January under Ryan Day and impressed in the role this season coaching Justin Fields.

Prior to Ohio State, Yurcich spent six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and was nominated twice for the Broyles Award for the nation’s most outstanding assistant coach.

Yurcich also ties to the state of Pennsylvania as he coached at Shippensburg from 2011-12.