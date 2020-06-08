As the expected start of the 2020 college football approaches, one of Penn State’s opponents has given a statement about fans within stadiums for the upcoming season.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands stated in a letter that fans shouldn't expect full stadiums in the fall.

"At the time of this writing, such events are not possible at the densities to which we are accustomed," Sands said in the letter. "As the summer progresses, we will have increasing clarity on the health precautions that will be necessary for occupying spaces such as Lane Stadium.”

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to travel to Blacksburg, Virginia on September 12 in what would be the second game of Penn State's season.

