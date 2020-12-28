Penn State’s offense in 2020 was just like the program-wide performance in the team’s 4-5 campaign — inconsistent.

The Nittany Lions would look potent and dynamic on some plays, but then looked stagnant and woeful on others in Penn State’s conference-only schedule this year.

Here’s the report card for offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s unit.

Wide receivers: A+

With losses like KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter hurting an already weak wide receiver group headlined by Jahan Dotson, the wide receivers looked like one of the shallowest groups on the team.

That is, until true freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith arrived in Happy Valley.

Dotson — as expected — broke out as the No. 1 wideout for position coach Taylor Stubblefield, recording a Big Ten-high 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

What wasn’t expected, though, was the production of Washington and Lambert-Smith in their first seasons of college football.

Washington finished second on the team with 36 catches for 489 yards, breaking a handful of true freshman program records in the process.

On less reps, Lambert-Smith was also efficient, tallying 15 receptions for 9.2 yards per catch.

Other players, like Isaac Lutz and Daniel George, also made a couple of key plays for the Nittany Lions as well.

There weren’t many — if any — discrepancies from this position in 2020, so Stubblefield’s group gets perfect marks.

Running backs: A

Less than one drive into the season opener, Penn State’s outlook at running back looked grim.

No. 1 rusher Journey Brown was already out with a medical condition, which would eventually force the halfback to retire from football, and explosive sophomore Noah Cain went down with a season-ending injury early against Indiana.

With the one-two punch from a year ago unavailable, only Devyn Ford and true freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee were left standing for running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider.

Rarely do we see a couple of true freshmen make consistent gains at the running back spot, but Lee and Holmes turned that precedent on its head with outstanding production.

Lee, who turned into a bona fide starter down the stretch, led all Penn State rushers with 438 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

On 38 less carries, Holmes put up a respectable 227-yard campaign with two touchdowns of his own.

It would’ve been easy for this position to take a backseat with the debilitating injuries and unavailabilities, but none of the running backs turned into onlookers as the season went on.

For that, they get an A on their report card.

Tight ends: B

Led by a generational talent in Pat Freiermuth, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen’s group was inexperienced aside from “Baby Gronk.”

Freiermuth played just four games before needing season-ending surgery, recording a position-leading 23 catches for 310 receiving yards and one touchdown.

His backups, sophomore Brenton Strange and true freshman Theo Johnson, had combined for just three catches in the first four games before being introduced to bigger roles in Freiermuth’s absence.

Strange would up his efficiency in the final five games of the season, finishing with 17 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns — good for fourth on the team.

Johnson, whose bread and butter was blocking in the trenches for Ciarrocca’s running game, caught four passes for 56 yards in his first season in the blue and white.

With Freiermuth now heading to the NFL, the tight end spot has a bright future ahead of it.

There just wasn’t anything special from this group after Freiermuth went down, so Bowen will have to live with a B in his third season as the tight ends coach.

Quarterbacks: C+

There’s nothing like some good quarterback controversy, and we got exactly that in Sean Clifford’s second season as the starter.

As the year wore on, we saw both Clifford and redshirt sophomore Will Levis earn large amounts of snaps, with neither putting together consistent, starting worthy performances in the nine-game slate.

Clifford was a turnover machine, while Levis was primarily used in short-yardage situations and rarely had the opportunity to show off his arm.

The Cincinnati native Clifford threw nine interceptions, tied with just Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi for worst in the Big Ten.

Levis, on the other hand, threw just 55 passes on 137 touches while making most of his plays with his legs.

The only reason why this quarterback position is getting a C is because both field generals were effective in the running game and showed spurts of hope in the passing attack.

I know it’s only your first season as the quarterbacks coach Ciarrocca, but maybe you’ll make the Dean’s List next year.

Offensive line: C-

There isn’t much to say here other than individual production doesn’t always translate into widespread success.

Three Penn State offensive linemen — Michal Menet, Will Fries and Mike Miranda — were featured on the All-Big Ten Team as selected by the coaches.

The unit as a whole, however, was one of the weakest in the conference.

Offensive lineman coach Phil Trautwein’s unit gave up a league-worst 28 sacks, seven more than the team with the second-highest in Rutgers.

Despite the abysmal sack numbers, the offensive line did perform in the running game, helping to propel Nittany Lion rushers to 174.3 yards per contest.

With Fries and Menet being celebrated on Senior Day and their decisions to return or not return still looming, there are more questions than answers for this position moving forward.

And that’s why the line will finish with the worst grade of a C- on the offense.

