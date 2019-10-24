Sean Clifford was added to the Manning Award Watch List — an award given to the top quarterback in the country.

Clifford has led Penn State to a 7-0 record this season with notable wins over Iowa and Michigan the last two weeks.

The first years starting quarterback is second in the Big Ten in total passing yards, passing touchdowns and has turned the ball over just twice this season.

The award is named after and honors the famous Manning family and was most recently given to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in 2018.