With under a month before the projected start of the Big Ten football season, concerns surrounding the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the season as it was not deemed safe for the hundreds of student-athletes and staff members involved.

In less than two weeks, Penn State plans to move forward with its modified in-person class schedule for the fall semester — meaning over 40,000 students could be flooding State College in that time.

Based on the sheer volume of individuals alone, one of those scenarios seems much more difficult to manage and provides a much greater possibility for things to take a turn for the worse.

If fall sports were deemed to be too much of a risk to pull off, then I would think the risks of attempting to bring back students would inherently bring about more risk.

But as the first day of classes on Aug. 24 is fast approaching and more and more professors opt to make their classes fully online, the idea this semester is going to attempt to be somewhat normal seems — incredibly unlikely.

If you had told me at the beginning of the summer students wouldn’t be allowed to return to campus, but that universities would allow student-athletes to do so and attempt to play their seasons under a more controlled environment, I would have thought that was feasible — at least more feasible than the current situation.

There is a massive disconnect in the logic that universities are comfortable welcoming students back to campuses and expect them to feel safe when they can’t say the same thing about student-athletes attempting to play sports.

Just three days ago ESPN came out with an article with this headline: “Heart condition linked with COVID-19 fuels Power 5 concern about season’s viability”

The article focuses on myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and reports that the condition has been found in at least five Big Ten conference athletes and it is linked to viral infections like coronavirus.

The condition can be fatal, and it makes sense this information would make Big Ten officials think twice about the safety of a fall sports season — but why would this concern not translate to the thousands of students who are about to return to campus?

In addition, athletes were going to be tested regularly during the season, at least twice a week for high-contact sports like football.

Penn State is just testing regular students from “hotspots” prior to arrival and then conducting 700 random tests a day of faculty and students.

This is way less testing, with way more people to account for.

Are these schools consulting the same medical experts for advice on sports as they are for advice on the university as a whole?

Is money fueling the decision to return to campus? It’s hard to say considering how much the Big Ten is likely giving up by opting to not play football.

There’s just a lot of disconnect, and as a student who is going to be on campus for the fall, I can’t say I’m not concerned.

