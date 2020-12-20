After streaking nine yards from the line of scrimmage, Jahan Dotson planted his feet and turned back toward his quarterback.

And in a split second, the ball was thrown and Dotson was on his way to a 75-yard touchdown — on the first play of the game.

The junior wideout’s first touch set a precedent for the Penn State offense en route to a dominating 56-21 over Illinois in the two programs’ “Champions Week” matchup at Beaver Stadium.

Throwing a routine hitch route, quarterback Sean Clifford saw Dotson’s breakout play and knew what it meant for the immediate future for him and his teammates in the blue-and-white offensive scheme.

“It was definitely a tone setter, you like to hop out early and often,” Clifford said. “When the first play goes 75 yards, it sets the tone and it shows that we’re not messing around.”

The 56-point offensive clinic was the most points scored for a Nittany Lion team since the program’s 59-0 win over Maryland in 2019.

According to James Franklin, 15% of Penn State’s plays were “explosive” — a benchmark for passes of more than 15 yards or rushes of more than 12 yards.

As the leader of the offense at the quarterback spot, Clifford approaches every down with a goal of creating a big-time play.

“One of the things that we talk about all of the time is that we want to be explosive,” Clifford said. “It’s just a tribute to how hard these guys work.”

On special teams, Lamont Wade turned a kick catch in the end zone into a 100-yard return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Dotson, who turned in a career-high 189-receiving yard and two-touchdown performance, was on the receiving end of two of those explosive plays.

And to him, it’s one of the aspects of his game he works on the most during the week.

“That’s definitely one of our focuses coming into every single game, meeting our explosive play goal,” Dotson said. “We work on that in practice every day, trying to gain explosiveness, because that helps out the defense on the back end.

“Any chance we get to make a play, we want it to be explosive.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

They reached that goal Saturday.

Penn State averaged 17.2 yards per completion and 7.2 yards per play, with plenty of its snaps turning into highlight reel worthy plays.

Clifford completed two 70-yard passes, both to Dotson and finished with 285 passing yards alongside two touchdowns.

But it isn’t just Clifford who makes those big plays happen, as the redshirt junior is surrounded by who he believes to be explosive playmakers in their own right.

“When you have playmakers around you like Jahan, Parker and KeAndre, it just makes your life a whole lot easier,” Clifford said. “I’ve always said that it’s fun to play with these guys because they make me look good.”

Penn State’s win in the explosive play battle also signaled the program’s fourth-straight win, and the team’s ability to get big chunks of yardage on offense have been a key cog in its sustained success over the past month of Big Ten football.

Being hoisted into the air on the sideline after his second touchdown, Dotson is pleased to be able to celebrate with his teammates instead of weathering tough losses.

“It’s fun to be succeeding next to your brothers, we have such a good brotherhood on this team,” Dotson said. “When you’re succeeding with each other — team success — that’s the ultimate goal in this game.”

Scoring 42 points in the first half alone, the Nittany Lions’ offensive output allowed James Franklin to insert a handful of developmental players at the end of the game to get a feel for their abilities in game situations.

“I think that it was really important to get guys in the game, to be able to evaluate them and build on it,” Franklin said. “I think it also creates a healthy locker room, when there are more guys getting on the field.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football’s defensive performance against Illinois a microcosm of 2020 season The first quarter of Penn State’s 56-21 win over Illinois was really a microcosm of the enti…